RENO 911!
Undercover at Burger Cousin
Season 5 E 7 • 02/27/2008
Rick the Burger Cousin manager is a cruel taskmaster when deputies go undercover flipping burgers.
21:30
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E10Proposition C
As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S4 • E11Reno Mounties
Jones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.
04/22/2007
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S4 • E12Hodgepodge
The Reno Sheriff's Department takes more than seven hours to respond to a liquor store robbery.
04/29/2007
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S4 • E13Happy Anniversary
Dangle visits his ex-wife and her new husband on their anniversary, and the lady deputies stake out a lecherous meth dealer and his girlfriends.
05/06/2007
21:14
21:14
RENO 911!S5 • E1Jumping the Shark
Garcia breaks up Dangle's wedding in more ways than one, and Terry the prostitute finds someone to love.
01/16/2008
21:14
21:14
RENO 911!S5 • E2Tommy Hawk
Tommy Hawk, bounty hunter and reality TV star, runs afoul of the Reno Sheriff's Department.
01/23/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E3Kevlar for Her
The department's new bulletproof vests for women have an unexpected side effect: super knockers.
01/30/2008
21:14
21:14
RENO 911!S5 • E4Mayor Hernandez
Reno's Mayor Hernandez asks the Sheriff's Department for help, and the deputies must decide whether to uphold the law or uphold local government.
02/06/2008
21:13
21:13
RENO 911!S5 • E5Coconut Nut Clusters
The deputies raise money selling delicious Coconut Nut Clusters door-to-door.
02/13/2008
20:59
20:59
RENO 911!S5 • E6Back in Black
Dangle reconnects with his family after his estranged father passes away.
02/20/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E7Undercover at Burger Cousin
Rick the Burger Cousin manager is a cruel taskmaster when deputies go undercover flipping burgers.
02/27/2008
20:59
20:59
RENO 911!S5 • E8The Wall
Garcia and Junior help build a wall to keep Mexicans from crossing into America illegally.
03/05/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E9Death of a Pickle-Thrower
Jackie, the pickle-throwing hooker, spends her twilight hours with the Reno Sheriff's Department.
05/22/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E10Baghdad 911
Iraqi police force cadets learn law enforcement skills from Reno's finest, and Dangle and Wiegel destroy a huge cocaine supply.
05/29/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E11The Tanning Booth Incident
Dangle learns that free tanning sessions for law enforcement aren't necessarily a good thing.
06/05/2008
20:59
20:59
RENO 911!S5 • E12Strong Sister
Strong Sister magazine visits the station for an in-depth profile on Williams, and the deputies enforce Reno's six-foot rule for lap dances.
06/12/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E13Wiegel's Dad Returns
While the deputies investigate Reno's Thai sex trade, Wiegel's long-lost father returns to reconnect with his daughter.
06/19/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E14Junior Runs for Office
Junior finds a job he really wants: commissioner for animal carcass removal.
06/26/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E15Undercover Acting Coach
Sergeant Clift, the LAPD's undercover acting coach, teaches the deputies the subtle art of theater.
07/03/2008
21:29
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E16The Parade
The Carson City Parade Float Contest brings out the deputies' competitive spirit.
07/10/2008
