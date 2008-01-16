RENO 911!
S5 • E1
Jumping the SharkGarcia breaks up Dangle's wedding in more ways than one, and Terry the prostitute finds someone to love.01/16/2008
S5 • E2
Tommy HawkTommy Hawk, bounty hunter and reality TV star, runs afoul of the Reno Sheriff's Department.01/23/2008
S5 • E3
Kevlar for HerThe department's new bulletproof vests for women have an unexpected side effect: super knockers.01/30/2008
S5 • E4
Mayor HernandezReno's Mayor Hernandez asks the Sheriff's Department for help, and the deputies must decide whether to uphold the law or uphold local government.02/06/2008
S5 • E5
Coconut Nut ClustersThe deputies raise money selling delicious Coconut Nut Clusters door-to-door.02/13/2008
S5 • E6
Back in BlackDangle reconnects with his family after his estranged father passes away.02/20/2008
S5 • E7
Undercover at Burger CousinRick the Burger Cousin manager is a cruel taskmaster when deputies go undercover flipping burgers.02/27/2008
S5 • E8
The WallGarcia and Junior help build a wall to keep Mexicans from crossing into America illegally.03/05/2008
S5 • E9
Death of a Pickle-ThrowerJackie, the pickle-throwing hooker, spends her twilight hours with the Reno Sheriff's Department.05/22/2008
S5 • E10
Baghdad 911Iraqi police force cadets learn law enforcement skills from Reno's finest, and Dangle and Wiegel destroy a huge cocaine supply.05/29/2008