The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
Season 25 E 35 • 12/11/2019
A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E25Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer
Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E26Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E27November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E28Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe
Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E29Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo
Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E30Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E31Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard
Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E32Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow
Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E33Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran
Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E34Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge
President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
12/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E36Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles
Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E37Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E38Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi
The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E39Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E40December 19, 2019 - December Democratic Debate Special
Trevor covers the Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White and Desi Lydic try a product for overwhelmed voters, and The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan discusses the primaries.
12/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E41Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass
The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E42Extended - January 7, 2020 - Ronan Farrow
President Trump's targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani leads to chaos, Roy Wood Jr. braces for retaliation from Iran, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "Catch and Kill."
01/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E43Extended - January 8, 2020 - Mo Rocca
Michael Kosta gets hawkish on Iran, Trevor reports on new laws taking effect in 2020, and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries."
01/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E44Extended - January 9, 2020 - Jimmy Butler
Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia, Jaboukie Young-White visits climate change-ravaged Arizona, and Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler sits down with Trevor.
01/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E45Extended - January 13, 2020 - David Alan Grier
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "stepping back" creates royal drama, President Trump tweets in Farsi about Iran protests, and David Alan Grier discusses "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
Interview
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45David Alan Grier - The Continued Relevance of "A Soldier's Play" - Extended Interview
Actor and comedian David Alan Grier reflects on his game-changing work on "In Living Color" and discusses his dramatic role in the Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45Royal Drama Ensues After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back
Trevor covers the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their roles and highlights the racism Markle has endured from the British tabloids.
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45Oscar Snubs for Women, an End to Cory Booker's White House Bid & Diego the Tortoise's Retirement
No female directors are nominated for Oscars in 2020, Cory Booker drops out of the Democratic presidential primary, and a tortoise retires after a long career of copulating.
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45War in the Middle East: This Time It's Persianal - Iran's Downed Plane and Trump's Farsi Tweet
Protests erupt in Iran after its government admits to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, and President Trump fans the flames with a tweet in Farsi.
01/13/2020
