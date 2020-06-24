The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
July 27, 2020 - Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
Season 25 E 132 • 07/27/2020
Trevor gives a rundown of COVID-19 news, Desi Lydic helps white people become anti-racist, and "Begin Again" author Eddie S. Glaude Jr. discusses the life of James Baldwin.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E122June 24, 2020 - Bubba Wallace & John Legend
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on the noose controversy, Trevor introduces Blacklexa, and John Legend talks about fighting for racial equality and his album "Bigger Love."
06/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E123June 25, 2020 - Jon Stewart
TV shows glorifying lawless cops face backlash, Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about protester vandalism of her business, and Jon Stewart discusses "Irresistible."
06/25/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E124July 13, 2020 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump finally wears a mask in public, Michael Kosta weighs in on safely reopening schools, and Hillary Clinton discusses the Hulu docuseries "Hillary" and more.
07/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E125July 14, 2020 - Hannibal Buress
Joe Biden leads President Trump in polls, Dulce Sloan highlights the importance of taking the census, and Hannibal Buress discusses his stand-up special "Miami Nights."
07/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E126July 15, 2020 - Katie Porter & Danai Gurira
Trevor highlights corrupt cops in L.A., Rep. Katie Porter weighs in on reopening schools, and actor Danai Gurira discusses Difficult Conversations with My White Friends.
07/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E127July 16, 2020 - Michele Harper & Patton Oswalt
Trevor covers international COVID-19 news, Dr. Michele Harper discusses her memoir "The Beauty in Breaking," and Patton Oswalt talks about "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."
07/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E128July 20, 2020 - Susan Rice & Nathalie Emmanuel
Fox News's Chris Wallace grills President Trump, "Tough Love" author Susan Rice discusses the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, and Nathalie Emmanuel talks "Die Hart."
07/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E129July 21, 2020 - Buju Banton
Trevor highlights heightened unrest in Portland, OR, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss the NBA's "bubble," and Buju Banton talks about his album "Upside Down 2020."
07/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E130July 22, 2020 - Jim Carrey
President Trump pretends to take the coronavirus seriously again, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump boat rally, and Jim Carrey discusses his book "Memoirs and Misinformation."
07/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E131July 23, 2020 - Esther Perel
Trevor compares America's handling of the Spanish flu and COVID-19, Desi Lydic checks in on her uncle Rudy, and Esther Perel discusses her podcast "Where Should We Begin."
07/23/2020
07/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E133July 28, 2020 - Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman
Senate Republicans propose steep cuts to unemployment benefits, Lewis Black would rather die than try outdoor dining, and Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss voting rights.
07/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E134July 29, 2020 - Michael Tubbs & Liza Koshy
Trevor highlights the erasure of powerful Black women activists from history, Stockton, CA, mayor Michael Tubbs discusses "Stockton on My Mind," and Liza Koshy talks about "Work It."
07/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E135July 30, 2020 - Nadia Murad
Trevor examines the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, Michael Kosta learns about poop-based medical research, and "The Last Girl" author Nadia Murad talks about her fight against genocide.
07/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E136August 10, 2020 - Pramila Jayapal & Michaela Coel
Jaboukie Young-White proposes an unlikely running mate for Joe Biden, Representative Pramila Jayapal discusses "Use the Power You Have," and Michaela Coel talks about "I May Destroy You."
08/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E137August 11, 2020 - Sterling K. Brown
President Trump crusades against mail-in voting, Roy Wood Jr. examines the origins of citizen's arrest laws, and "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown discusses One Million Truths.
08/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E138August 12, 2020 - W. Kamau Bell
Trevor highlights the career of Senator Kamala Harris, Jaboukie Young-White reconnects with vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
08/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E139August 13, 2020 - Kenya Barris & Isabel Wilkerson
Dulce Sloan and singer Margo Price react to sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, Kenya Barris talks about his shows "Black-ish" and "#blackAF," and author Isabel Wilkerson discusses "Caste."
08/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E140August 17, 2020 - Jim Clyburn
Trevor covers pushback against U.S. Postal Service cuts, Michael Kosta examines a coronavirus checkpoint clash in South Dakota, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses Kamala Harris.
08/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E141August 18, 2020 - Common & Veronica Chambers
Dulce Sloan observes the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Common talks about "Com&Well," and "Finish the Fight!" author Veronica Chambers discusses the American suffrage movement.
08/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E142August 19, 2020 - Eva Longoria
Conservatives question Kamala Harris's Black identity, Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, and actor Eva Longoria discusses Momento Latino.
08/19/2020
Highlight
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Wuhan Party, Laura Loomer's Victory & A Trump-Russia Report
A huge pool party takes place in Wuhan, China, self-described Islamophobe Laura Loomer wins a GOP primary, and the Senate determines the 2016 Trump campaign worked with Russian operatives.
08/19/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day Two
The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues with a group keynote address, random displays of state pride and Joe Biden's acceptance of the presidential nomination at a school library.
08/19/2020
Interview
08:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Eva Longoria - The 2020 DNC and Momento Latino
Actor Eva Longoria talks about hosting the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, lifting up America's Latino voices via the Momento Latino coalition and her L'Oreal ad.
08/19/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142The Young Delegates Coalition on Supporting Joe Biden
Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, which consists of delegates between 18 and 35, about their support for Joe Biden and views on the DNC party platform.
08/19/2020
