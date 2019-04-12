The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass

Season 25 E 41 • 01/06/2020

The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E31
Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard

Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E32
Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow

Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E33
Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran

Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E34
Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge

President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E35
Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E36
Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles

Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E37
Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E38
Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi

The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E39
Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E40
December 19, 2019 - December Democratic Debate Special

Trevor covers the Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White and Desi Lydic try a product for overwhelmed voters, and The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan discusses the primaries.
12/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E42
Extended - January 7, 2020 - Ronan Farrow

President Trump's targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani leads to chaos, Roy Wood Jr. braces for retaliation from Iran, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "Catch and Kill."
01/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E43
Extended - January 8, 2020 - Mo Rocca

Michael Kosta gets hawkish on Iran, Trevor reports on new laws taking effect in 2020, and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries."
01/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E44
Extended - January 9, 2020 - Jimmy Butler

Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia, Jaboukie Young-White visits climate change-ravaged Arizona, and Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler sits down with Trevor.
01/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E45
Extended - January 13, 2020 - David Alan Grier

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "stepping back" creates royal drama, President Trump tweets in Farsi about Iran protests, and David Alan Grier discusses "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E46
January 14, 2020 - January Democratic Debate Special

Trevor analyzes the Democratic debate live, Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's role in the primaries, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson discusses "Running Against the Devil."
01/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E47
Extended - January 15, 2020 - Yara Shahidi

Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, Ronny Chieng reports on the CES 2020 tech expo, and actor/activist Yara Shahidi discusses her role on "grown-ish."
01/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E48
January 16, 2020 - Susie Essman

Lev Parnas implicates President Trump in the Ukraine scheme, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports, and actor and comedian Susie Essman discusses "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
01/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E49
Extended - January 20, 2020 - Mary Frances Berry

The New York Times announces a double presidential endorsement, Roy Wood Jr. covers iffy MLK Day celebrations, and Mary Frances Berry discusses "History Teaches Us to Resist."
01/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E50
January 21, 2020 - BD Wong

President Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins, Michael Kosta weighs in on Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules, and actor BD Wong discusses Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.
01/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E51
Extended - January 22, 2020 - Kim Ghattas

Congress members clash at President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic investigates Arizona's rejection of daylight saving time, and Kim Ghattas discusses "Black Wave."
01/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51
Kim Ghattas - "Black Wave" and a Big-Picture Look at Iran-Saudi Relations - Extended Interview

"Black Wave" author Kim Ghattas talks about the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran and discusses the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani from a Middle Eastern perspective.
01/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51
United Swing States of America - Arizona's Daylight Saving Time Opt-Out

Desi Lydic goes on location to find out how Arizonans feel about their state's rejection of daylight saving time and gets her mind blown by a local activist and clock-blocker.
01/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51
Coronavirus Scare, Saudi Arabia's Jeff Bezos Hack & Pete Buttigieg's "Please Clap" Moment

A China-based virus hits the U.S., Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly hacks Jeff Bezos's phone, and Pete Buttigieg has an awkward moment on the campaign trail.
01/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51
The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Trial Kicks Off with Arguments and Excuses

Democrats clash with Republicans at the start of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and Trump offers a litany of excuses for opposing the testimony of John Bolton.
01/22/2020
