The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 25, 2019 - Nick Cannon
Season 24 E 174 • 09/25/2019
President Trump releases a summary of his call with Ukraine's president, Roy Wood Jr. covers a 2020 GOP primary debate, and Nick Cannon talks about his diverse career.
32:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E164September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross
Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.
09/05/2019
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E165September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski
Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
27:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E166Extended - September 10, 2019 - Brad Smith
President Trump eases restrictions on trophy hunting, Dulce Sloan investigates a firm that implants microchips in its employees, and Brad Smith discusses "Tools and Weapons."
09/10/2019
26:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E167Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg
Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
09/11/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E168September 12, 2019 - September Democratic Debate Special
In this live episode, Trevor covers the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate, and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie gives his take on the event.
09/12/2019
39:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E169Extended - September 16, 2019 - Sonia Sotomayor
Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct again, President Trump hints at war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses "Just Ask!"
09/16/2019
25:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E170September 17, 2019 - Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle
Elizabeth Warren and President Trump host very different rallies, and Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss South Side.
09/17/2019
25:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E171Extended - September 18, 2019 - Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey
An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities leads to talk of war, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the blackest material on Earth, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey discuss "She Said."
09/18/2019
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E172Extended - September 19, 2019 - Edward Snowden
Canada's Justin Trudeau comes under fire for wearing blackface, Ronny Chieng rails against futuristic bar technology, and Edward Snowden discusses his book "Permanent Record."
09/19/2019
25:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E173Extended - September 24, 2019 - Gavin Newsom
Nancy Pelosi launches an impeachment inquiry, Ronny Chieng refuses to get his hopes up about President Trump's downfall, and California Governor Gavin Newsom stops by.
09/24/2019
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E174September 25, 2019 - Nick Cannon
09/25/2019
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E175Extended - September 26, 2019 - Jameela Jamil
Trevor covers the whistleblower complaint against President Trump, Desi Lydic slams Trump for wasting an impeachment opportunity, and Jameela Jamil discusses "The Good Place."
09/26/2019
29:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E1Extended - September 30, 2019 - Mark Sanford
Roy Wood Jr. reports on President Trump's whistleblower scandal, Ronny Chieng reacts to a viral "beer money" fundraiser, and GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford stops by.
09/30/2019
29:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E2Extended - October 1, 2019 - Anand Giridharadas
Trevor weighs the case for impeachment against Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kosta explores President Trump's moral blindness, and Anand Giridharadas discusses "Winners Take All."
10/01/2019
27:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E3Extended - October 2, 2019 - Jacqueline Woodson
Trevor highlights President Trump's unhinged border wall demands, Desi Lydic investigates a protest against Yelp, and Jacqueline Woodson discusses "Red at the Bone."
10/02/2019
30:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E4Extended - October 3, 2019 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins
Vice President Mike Pence becomes tainted by President Trump's Ukraine scandal, Trevor reacts to Amber Guyger's murder verdict, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins discusses "Get Good."
10/03/2019
28:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E5Extended - October 7, 2019 - Chanel Miller
President Trump abruptly pulls U.S. troops from northern Syria, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and author Chanel Miller discusses her memoir "Know My Name."
10/07/2019
35:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E6Extended - October 8, 2019 - Susan Rice
The Trump administration blocks an ambassador's testimony to Congress, Lewis Black highlights the scourge of surprise medical bills, and Susan Rice discusses "Tough Love."
10/08/2019
32:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E7Extended - October 9, 2019 - Will Smith
China lashes out at the NBA over a team GM's support for Hong Kong protesters, Roy Wood Jr. talks to GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld, and Will Smith discusses "Gemini Man."
10/09/2019
38:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E8Extended - October 10, 2019 - Rand Paul
California cuts power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires, Turkey attacks America's Kurdish allies in Syria, and Sen. Rand Paul discusses "The Case Against Socialism."
10/10/2019
28:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E9Extended - October 14, 2019 - Black Coffee
Desi Lydic examines President Trump's Middle East policies, Neal Brennan argues that Trump thinks he owns America, and Black Coffee discusses his musical journey and "LaLaLa."
10/14/2019
Highlight
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9Rudy Giuliani's Shady Friends Get Arrested & Trump Sows Violent Chaos in the Middle East
Police arrest two of Rudy Giuliani's associates on campaign finance charges, and Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's mixed messages about America's role in the Middle East.
10/14/2019
Highlight
05:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9Eliud Kipchoge's Historic Marathon Run, "Prenups" for Babies & The Robust Sex Lives of Farmers
Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge makes marathon history, expecting couples sign baby "prenups," and a study finds farmers have the most sex out of all professions.
10/14/2019
Interview
07:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9Black Coffee - Aspiring to Create Authentic South African Music and "LaLaLa" - Extended Interview
DJ and music producer Black Coffee discusses his passion for staying true to his South African roots, his Africa Is Not a Jungle initiative and his single "LaLaLa."
10/14/2019
