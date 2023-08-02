Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Roof/River
Season 1 E 3 • 02/22/2023
Beavis and Butt-Head get stuck on Tom Anderson's roof, and the boys get into trouble when they go tubing on the river to impress the ladies.
