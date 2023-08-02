Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Nice Butt-Head/Home Aide
Season 1 E 5 • 03/01/2023
The school psychiatrist puts Butt-Head on medication to manage his aggression, and a middle-aged, unemployed Beavis finds work as an in-home caregiver.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E1Escape Room/The Special One
Beavis and Butt-Head try to get out of a "mummy tomb" escape room, and Beavis meets a friendly dumpster fire in the back of a Mega Wings chicken restaurant.
02/08/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E2Boxed In/Beekeepers
Beavis and Butt-Head find themselves stuck in a cardboard box at school, and they try to get rich by selling their own honey at a farmers market.
02/15/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E3Roof/River
Beavis and Butt-Head get stuck on Tom Anderson's roof, and the boys get into trouble when they go tubing on the river to impress the ladies.
02/22/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E4The New Enemy/The Doppelganger
Beavis and Butt-Head seek revenge on raccoons for stealing their nachos, and Beavis gets stuck with a stranger who looks like Butt-Head.
02/22/2023
