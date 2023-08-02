Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Escape Room/The Special One

Season 1 E 1 • 02/08/2023

Beavis and Butt-Head try to get out of a "mummy tomb" escape room, and Beavis meets a friendly dumpster fire in the back of a Mega Wings chicken restaurant.

