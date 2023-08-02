Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Two Stupid Men/Freaky Friday

Season 1 E 8 • 03/15/2023

Old Beavis and Butt-Head perform their civic duty as jury members, and their younger selves accidentally switch bodies "Freaky Friday" style.

