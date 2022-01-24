The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

February 9, 2022 - Frances Haugen

Season 27 E 56 • 02/09/2022

Trevor examines the racist history of America's highway system, Dulcé Sloan highlights Black romance novelists, and whistleblower Frances Haugen discusses Facebook's destructive effects.

More

Watching

Full Ep
34:27
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E46
January 24, 2022 - Jay Shetty

The 2022 NFL playoffs have a historic weekend, Trevor examines the West Elm Caleb online debate, and author and mindfulness expert Jay Shetty discusses his partnership with the Calm app.
01/24/2022
Full Ep
32:07
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E47
January 25, 2022 - W. Kamau Bell

President Biden is overheard insulting a reporter over a hot mic, Trevor examines beefs in the music industry, and W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby."
01/25/2022
Full Ep
34:58
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E48
January 26, 2022 - Rick Glassman

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his imminent retirement, Trevor examines the ethics of stock trading by members of Congress, and actor Rick Glassman discusses "As We See It."
01/26/2022
Full Ep
34:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E49
January 27, 2022 - Lindsey Vonn

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to COVID-19 chaos in U.S. schools, Ronny Chieng presents an international perspective of America, and skier Lindsey Vonn discusses her memoir "Rise: My Story."
01/27/2022
Full Ep
34:08
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E50
January 31, 2022 - Barbara Lee

Desi Lydic reports on a trucker protest in Canada, Trevor examines a controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and Spotify, and Rep. Barbara Lee discusses "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power."
01/31/2022
Full Ep
34:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E51
February 1, 2022 - Bakari Sellers

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL, Ronny Chieng offers alternatives to traditional burials, and "Who Are Your People?" author Bakari Sellers discusses his children's book.
02/01/2022
Full Ep
30:50
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E52
February 2, 2022 - Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Vladimir Putin gets defensive about Russian aggression toward Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. learns about Black representation on cereal boxes, and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses "The Girl Before."
02/02/2022
Full Ep
33:34
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E53
February 3, 2022 - Johnny Knoxville

Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL, Michael Kosta dives into a sewer tunnel conspiracy, and Johnny Knoxville chats about his movie "Jackass Forever."
02/03/2022
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E54
February 7, 2022 - Michael S. Regan

Facebook's metaverse users fall victim to virtual groping, Joe Rogan faces severe backlash over his extensive use of the N-word, and EPA administrator Michael S. Regan sits down with Trevor.
02/07/2022
Full Ep
34:48
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E55
February 8, 2022 - Robert Glasper

A jet company offers couples a romantic Mile High Club experience, several blue states announce an end to COVID-19 mask mandates, and Robert Glasper discusses his album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
Full Ep
34:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E56
February 9, 2022 - Frances Haugen

Trevor examines the racist history of America's highway system, Dulcé Sloan highlights Black romance novelists, and whistleblower Frances Haugen discusses Facebook's destructive effects.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E57
February 10, 2022 - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Canada's trucker protest gains support from conservatives in the U.S., Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. talk sports, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul."
02/10/2022
Full Ep
33:23
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E58
February 14, 2022 - India.Arie

Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie has a special conversation with Trevor about how Spotify compensates artists and reflects on Joe Rogan's history of using the N-word on his podcast.
02/14/2022
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E59
February 15, 2022 - Hasan Minhaj

Conservatives rally to ban books from America's school libraries, Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black Olympians, and Hasan Minhaj talks about his stand-up tour "The King's Jester."
02/15/2022
Full Ep
32:33
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E60
February 16, 2022 - Willie O'Ree & Jessica Kingdon

The U.K.'s Prince Andrew settles his sexual abuse lawsuit, Trevor talks to trailblazing NHL hockey legend Willie O'Ree, and filmmaker Jessica Kingdon discusses her documentary "Ascension."
02/16/2022
Full Ep
34:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E61
February 17, 2022 - Janicza Bravo

Trevor examines the controversial drill rap genre, Jordan Klepper talks to protesting truckers in Canada, and writer and director Janicza Bravo discusses her movie "Zola."
02/17/2022
Full Ep
34:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E62
February 28, 2022 - Samantha Power

Trevor examines the global resistance to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Michael Kosta reacts to heroism from Ukrainians, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power weighs in on the crisis.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E63
March 1, 2022 - Bob Odenkirk

Trevor covers Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. delivers the 2022 State of Black S**t address, and Bob Odenkirk talks about his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama."
03/01/2022
Full Ep
33:01
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E64
March 2, 2022 - Stacey Abrams

Belarus's president appears to reveal Russia's war plans, Trevor recaps President Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, and Stacey Abrams discusses voting rights and her book "Level Up."
03/02/2022
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E65
March 3, 2022 - Serena Williams

Ukrainians show compassion toward Russian soldiers, Desi Lydic dives into the history of the bra, and tennis icon Serena Williams discusses Serena Ventures and the movie "King Richard."
03/03/2022
Full Ep
33:24
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E66
March 7, 2022 - Jesse Williams

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly denounces cancel culture, Russia bombs Ukrainian civilians, and Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway role in the play "Take Me Out."
03/07/2022
Interview
06:40

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66
Jesse Williams - "Take Me Out"

Actor and director Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway debut in "Take Me Out," which dramatizes a gay professional baseball player's struggle navigating the sport's toxic dynamics.
03/07/2022
Highlight
10:29

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66
William Barr Slams Trump & Andrew Cuomo's Comeback Effort

Ex-Attorney General William Barr changes his tune about Donald Trump, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo floats a comeback, and a U.S. version of the Canadian trucker protest fizzles out.
03/07/2022
Highlight
11:06

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66
War in Ukraine - Russia Bombs Ukrainian Civilians

Russia bombs civilians trying to evacuate Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin shuts down his country's independent media, and Ukrainians continue to brave the invasion with defiance.
03/07/2022
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Crank YankersS6
Destiny Is Calling on the New Season of Crank Yankers

Desus & Mero, Wanda Sykes, Jimmy Kimmel and even more of your faves are back for more pranking puppet hijinks when Crank Yankers returns Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c.
06/23/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021