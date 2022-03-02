The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

March 1, 2022 - Bob Odenkirk

Season 27 E 63 • 03/01/2022

Trevor covers Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. delivers the 2022 State of Black S**t address, and Bob Odenkirk talks about his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama."

More

Watching

Full Ep
33:34
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E53
February 3, 2022 - Johnny Knoxville

Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL, Michael Kosta dives into a sewer tunnel conspiracy, and Johnny Knoxville chats about his movie "Jackass Forever."
02/03/2022
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E54
February 7, 2022 - Michael S. Regan

Facebook's metaverse users fall victim to virtual groping, Joe Rogan faces severe backlash over his extensive use of the N-word, and EPA administrator Michael S. Regan sits down with Trevor.
02/07/2022
Full Ep
34:48
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E55
February 8, 2022 - Robert Glasper

A jet company offers couples a romantic Mile High Club experience, several blue states announce an end to COVID-19 mask mandates, and Robert Glasper discusses his album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
Full Ep
34:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E56
February 9, 2022 - Frances Haugen

Trevor examines the racist history of America's highway system, Dulcé Sloan highlights Black romance novelists, and whistleblower Frances Haugen discusses Facebook's destructive effects.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E57
February 10, 2022 - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Canada's trucker protest gains support from conservatives in the U.S., Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. talk sports, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul."
02/10/2022
Full Ep
33:23
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E58
February 14, 2022 - India.Arie

Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie has a special conversation with Trevor about how Spotify compensates artists and reflects on Joe Rogan's history of using the N-word on his podcast.
02/14/2022
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E59
February 15, 2022 - Hasan Minhaj

Conservatives rally to ban books from America's school libraries, Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black Olympians, and Hasan Minhaj talks about his stand-up tour "The King's Jester."
02/15/2022
Full Ep
32:33
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E60
February 16, 2022 - Willie O'Ree & Jessica Kingdon

The U.K.'s Prince Andrew settles his sexual abuse lawsuit, Trevor talks to trailblazing NHL hockey legend Willie O'Ree, and filmmaker Jessica Kingdon discusses her documentary "Ascension."
02/16/2022
Full Ep
34:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E61
February 17, 2022 - Janicza Bravo

Trevor examines the controversial drill rap genre, Jordan Klepper talks to protesting truckers in Canada, and writer and director Janicza Bravo discusses her movie "Zola."
02/17/2022
Full Ep
34:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E62
February 28, 2022 - Samantha Power

Trevor examines the global resistance to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Michael Kosta reacts to heroism from Ukrainians, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power weighs in on the crisis.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E63
March 1, 2022 - Bob Odenkirk

Trevor covers Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. delivers the 2022 State of Black S**t address, and Bob Odenkirk talks about his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama."
03/01/2022
Full Ep
33:01
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E64
March 2, 2022 - Stacey Abrams

Belarus's president appears to reveal Russia's war plans, Trevor recaps President Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, and Stacey Abrams discusses voting rights and her book "Level Up."
03/02/2022
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E65
March 3, 2022 - Serena Williams

Ukrainians show compassion toward Russian soldiers, Desi Lydic dives into the history of the bra, and tennis icon Serena Williams discusses Serena Ventures and the movie "King Richard."
03/03/2022
Full Ep
33:24
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E66
March 7, 2022 - Jesse Williams

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly denounces cancel culture, Russia bombs Ukrainian civilians, and Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway role in the play "Take Me Out."
03/07/2022
Full Ep
34:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E67
March 8, 2022 - Sadhguru

President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil, women fight back against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and international spiritual leader Sadhguru discusses the Save Soil Movement.
03/08/2022
Full Ep
32:03
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E68
March 9, 2022 - Dolly Parton & James Patterson

Trevor covers Russia's war on Ukraine, New Yorkers get canceled by The Daily Show, and Dolly Parton and James Patterson discuss their novel and Parton's accompanying album "Run, Rose, Run."
03/09/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E69
March 10, 2022 - Sandra Oh

Kim Kardashian's harsh work advice sparks backlash, Trevor examines the West's seizure of Russian oligarch property, and Sandra Oh talks about her role in the animated movie "Turning Red."
03/10/2022
Full Ep
33:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E70
March 14, 2022 - Evan Rachel Wood

Tom Brady un-retires from the NFL, Trevor covers the latest developments in Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, and actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses her documentary "Phoenix Rising."
03/14/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E71
March 15, 2022 - Dr. Deepak Chopra

Lewis Black sounds off about the 2022 Oscars, Trevor examines Kanye West's harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance."
03/15/2022
Full Ep
32:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E72
March 16, 2022 - Quinta Brunson

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress, Ronny Chieng rants about the metaverse, and comedian and actor Quinta Brunson talks about her show "Abbott Elementary."
03/16/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E73
March 17, 2022 - Tiffanie Drayton

President Biden declares Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Desi Lydic talks to restaurant owners affected by anti-Russian boycotts, and Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee."
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy Deep Fake Propaganda

President Biden declares Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a war criminal, and a deep fake video falsely depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for surrender to Russia.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown & Kindergartener Hotline

Netflix plans to charge customers for sharing their passwords, a new COVID-19 variant surges in Europe, and an advice hotline from elementary school students becomes a popular sensation.
03/17/2022
Interview
07:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
Tiffanie Drayton - "Black American Refugee"

Journalist and author Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee," her memoir about her family's immigration to America and the racism that led her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
03/17/2022
Highlight
05:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
Anti-Russian Protests Hit Businesses in the U.S.

Desi Lydic sits down with Russian restaurant owners Ricky Dolinsky and Misha Von Shats to find out how they're affected by Americans' misguided boycotts against of Russian-themed businesses are affecting them.
03/17/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021