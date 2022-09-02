The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

March 7, 2022 - Jesse Williams

Season 27 E 66 • 03/07/2022

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly denounces cancel culture, Russia bombs Ukrainian civilians, and Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway role in the play "Take Me Out."

More

Watching

Full Ep
34:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E56
February 9, 2022 - Frances Haugen

Trevor examines the racist history of America's highway system, Dulcé Sloan highlights Black romance novelists, and whistleblower Frances Haugen discusses Facebook's destructive effects.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E57
February 10, 2022 - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Canada's trucker protest gains support from conservatives in the U.S., Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. talk sports, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul."
02/10/2022
Full Ep
33:23
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E58
February 14, 2022 - India.Arie

Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie has a special conversation with Trevor about how Spotify compensates artists and reflects on Joe Rogan's history of using the N-word on his podcast.
02/14/2022
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E59
February 15, 2022 - Hasan Minhaj

Conservatives rally to ban books from America's school libraries, Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black Olympians, and Hasan Minhaj talks about his stand-up tour "The King's Jester."
02/15/2022
Full Ep
32:33
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E60
February 16, 2022 - Willie O'Ree & Jessica Kingdon

The U.K.'s Prince Andrew settles his sexual abuse lawsuit, Trevor talks to trailblazing NHL hockey legend Willie O'Ree, and filmmaker Jessica Kingdon discusses her documentary "Ascension."
02/16/2022
Full Ep
34:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E61
February 17, 2022 - Janicza Bravo

Trevor examines the controversial drill rap genre, Jordan Klepper talks to protesting truckers in Canada, and writer and director Janicza Bravo discusses her movie "Zola."
02/17/2022
Full Ep
34:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E62
February 28, 2022 - Samantha Power

Trevor examines the global resistance to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Michael Kosta reacts to heroism from Ukrainians, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power weighs in on the crisis.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E63
March 1, 2022 - Bob Odenkirk

Trevor covers Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. delivers the 2022 State of Black S**t address, and Bob Odenkirk talks about his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama."
03/01/2022
Full Ep
33:01
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E64
March 2, 2022 - Stacey Abrams

Belarus's president appears to reveal Russia's war plans, Trevor recaps President Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, and Stacey Abrams discusses voting rights and her book "Level Up."
03/02/2022
Full Ep
34:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E65
March 3, 2022 - Serena Williams

Ukrainians show compassion toward Russian soldiers, Desi Lydic dives into the history of the bra, and tennis icon Serena Williams discusses Serena Ventures and the movie "King Richard."
03/03/2022
Full Ep
33:24
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E66
March 7, 2022 - Jesse Williams

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly denounces cancel culture, Russia bombs Ukrainian civilians, and Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway role in the play "Take Me Out."
03/07/2022
Full Ep
34:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E67
March 8, 2022 - Sadhguru

President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil, women fight back against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and international spiritual leader Sadhguru discusses the Save Soil Movement.
03/08/2022
Full Ep
32:03
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E68
March 9, 2022 - Dolly Parton & James Patterson

Trevor covers Russia's war on Ukraine, New Yorkers get canceled by The Daily Show, and Dolly Parton and James Patterson discuss their novel and Parton's accompanying album "Run, Rose, Run."
03/09/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E69
March 10, 2022 - Sandra Oh

Kim Kardashian's harsh work advice sparks backlash, Trevor examines the West's seizure of Russian oligarch property, and Sandra Oh talks about her role in the animated movie "Turning Red."
03/10/2022
Full Ep
33:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E70
March 14, 2022 - Evan Rachel Wood

Tom Brady un-retires from the NFL, Trevor covers the latest developments in Russia's escalating war on Ukraine, and actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses her documentary "Phoenix Rising."
03/14/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E71
March 15, 2022 - Dr. Deepak Chopra

Lewis Black sounds off about the 2022 Oscars, Trevor examines Kanye West's harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance."
03/15/2022
Full Ep
32:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E72
March 16, 2022 - Quinta Brunson

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress, Ronny Chieng rants about the metaverse, and comedian and actor Quinta Brunson talks about her show "Abbott Elementary."
03/16/2022
Full Ep
34:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E73
March 17, 2022 - Tiffanie Drayton

President Biden declares Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Desi Lydic talks to restaurant owners affected by anti-Russian boycotts, and Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee."
03/17/2022
Full Ep
34:51
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E74
April 11, 2022 - Ben Stiller

Will Smith gets banned from attending Oscars ceremonies for 10 years, Dulcé Sloan reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation, and Ben Stiller talks about "Severance."
04/11/2022
Full Ep
34:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E75
April 12, 2022 - Dawn Staley

China enforces a COVID-19 lockdown, Roy Wood Jr. highlights Black classical musicians, and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley discusses winning the 2022 NCAA women's basketball title.
04/12/2022
Full Ep
34:41
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E76
April 13, 2022 - Jerrod Carmichael

Rihanna displays her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, a mass shooter terrorizes subway riders in New York City, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael discusses his stand-up special "Rothaniel."
04/13/2022
Highlight
12:34

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76
Greg Abbott Buses Migrants to D.C. & Rihanna's Vogue Cover

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sends undocumented immigrants on a bus journey to Washington, D.C., Rihanna showcases her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, and a school cracks down on snacks.
04/13/2022
Interview
08:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76
Jerrod Carmichael - "Rothaniel"

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Rothaniel," his deeply personal HBO comedy special in which he comes out as gay.
04/13/2022
Highlight
10:01

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76
New York City Subway Shooting

A mass shooter injures several people on a New York City subway, Trevor reflects on the generosity and resilience of New Yorkers, and 21-year-old security worker Zach Tahhan becomes a hero.
04/13/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021