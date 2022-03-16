The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 21, 2022 - Alexander Skarsgård
Season 27 E 81 • 04/21/2022
Rudy Giuliani is revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer," Trevor covers France's high-stakes presidential race, and Alexander Skarsgård discusses his film role in "The Northman."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E72March 16, 2022 - Quinta Brunson
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress, Ronny Chieng rants about the metaverse, and comedian and actor Quinta Brunson talks about her show "Abbott Elementary."
03/16/2022
Full Ep
34:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E73March 17, 2022 - Tiffanie Drayton
President Biden declares Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Desi Lydic talks to restaurant owners affected by anti-Russian boycotts, and Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee."
03/17/2022
Full Ep
34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E74April 11, 2022 - Ben Stiller
Will Smith gets banned from attending Oscars ceremonies for 10 years, Dulcé Sloan reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation, and Ben Stiller talks about "Severance."
04/11/2022
Full Ep
34:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E75April 12, 2022 - Dawn Staley
China enforces a COVID-19 lockdown, Roy Wood Jr. highlights Black classical musicians, and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley discusses winning the 2022 NCAA women's basketball title.
04/12/2022
Full Ep
34:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E76April 13, 2022 - Jerrod Carmichael
Rihanna displays her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, a mass shooter terrorizes subway riders in New York City, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael discusses his stand-up special "Rothaniel."
04/13/2022
Full Ep
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E77April 14, 2022 - Rosie Perez
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter, Jordan Klepper goes on location to cover the 2022 CPAC convention in Orlando, FL, and actor Rosie Perez talks about Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."
04/14/2022
Full Ep
34:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E78April 18, 2022 - Janelle Monáe
Florida bans math textbooks over concerns about critical race theory, Ronny Chieng rails against America's taxation process, and Janelle Monáe discusses her book "The Memory Librarian."
04/18/2022
Full Ep
34:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E79April 19, 2022 - Pamela Adlon
A federal judge puts a sudden end to COVID-19 mask mandates for travelers, Jordan Klepper covers a Trumpian political trajectory in Hungary, and Pamela Adlon discusses "Better Things."
04/19/2022
Full Ep
34:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E80April 20, 2022 - Chris Smalls
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amps up his beef with Disney, Ronny Chieng questions New Yorkers about Earth Day, and Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls sits down with Trevor.
04/20/2022
Full Ep
22:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E2500The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy
As Republicans grow enamored with Hungary's far-right, autocratic turn under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Jordan heads to Budapest to glimpse the potential future of American conservatism.
04/21/2022
Full Ep
23:10
Full Ep
45:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E82Extended - April 25, 2022 - Gia & RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey
Elon Musk buys Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces questions about her role in the U.S. Capitol riot, and Gia and RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey discuss their book "Real Life, Real Love."
04/25/2022
Full Ep
34:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E83April 26, 2022 - Burna Boy
Donald Trump declares he won't return to Twitter, Trevor rolls out the TDS+++ streaming service, and rapper and singer Burna Boy talks about "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG.
04/26/2022
Full Ep
44:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E84Extended - April 27, 2022 - Terry Crews
Russia cuts off gas deliveries to NATO countries Poland and Bulgaria, Black Karen (Dulcé Sloan) calls the cops on annoying white people, and Terry Crews talks about his memoir "Tough."
04/27/2022
Full Ep
34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E85April 28, 2022 - Daniel Ricciardo
Donald Trump rants about dangerous fruit in a deposition, Trevor highlights Rep. Madison Cawthorn's flurry of scandals, and Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo discusses the Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
Highlight
14:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85Porn-Watching U.K. Politician & Trump's Protester Testimony
The U.S. left $7 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, a U.K. politician is caught watching porn on the job, and Trevor and Michael Kosta reenact testimony from Donald Trump.
04/28/2022
Interview
07:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85Daniel Ricciardo - Formula 1 Racing and the Miami Grand Prix
McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo reflects on the rising popularity of his sport and discusses the challenges posed by his upcoming race in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
