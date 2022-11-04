The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

April 26, 2022 - Burna Boy

Season 27 E 83 • 04/26/2022

Donald Trump declares he won't return to Twitter, Trevor rolls out the TDS+++ streaming service, and rapper and singer Burna Boy talks about "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG.

34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E74
April 11, 2022 - Ben Stiller

Will Smith gets banned from attending Oscars ceremonies for 10 years, Dulcé Sloan reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation, and Ben Stiller talks about "Severance."
04/11/2022
Full Ep
34:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E75
April 12, 2022 - Dawn Staley

China enforces a COVID-19 lockdown, Roy Wood Jr. highlights Black classical musicians, and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley discusses winning the 2022 NCAA women's basketball title.
04/12/2022
Full Ep
34:41
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E76
April 13, 2022 - Jerrod Carmichael

Rihanna displays her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, a mass shooter terrorizes subway riders in New York City, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael discusses his stand-up special "Rothaniel."
04/13/2022
Full Ep
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E77
April 14, 2022 - Rosie Perez

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter, Jordan Klepper goes on location to cover the 2022 CPAC convention in Orlando, FL, and actor Rosie Perez talks about Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."
04/14/2022
Full Ep
34:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E78
April 18, 2022 - Janelle Monáe

Florida bans math textbooks over concerns about critical race theory, Ronny Chieng rails against America's taxation process, and Janelle Monáe discusses her book "The Memory Librarian."
04/18/2022
Full Ep
34:39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E79
April 19, 2022 - Pamela Adlon

A federal judge puts a sudden end to COVID-19 mask mandates for travelers, Jordan Klepper covers a Trumpian political trajectory in Hungary, and Pamela Adlon discusses "Better Things."
04/19/2022
Full Ep
34:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E80
April 20, 2022 - Chris Smalls

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amps up his beef with Disney, Ronny Chieng questions New Yorkers about Earth Day, and Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls sits down with Trevor.
04/20/2022
Full Ep
22:55

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E2500
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy

As Republicans grow enamored with Hungary's far-right, autocratic turn under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Jordan heads to Budapest to glimpse the potential future of American conservatism.
04/21/2022
Full Ep
23:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E81
April 21, 2022 - Alexander Skarsgård

Rudy Giuliani is revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer," Trevor covers France's high-stakes presidential race, and Alexander Skarsgård discusses his film role in "The Northman."
04/21/2022
Full Ep
45:06

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E82
Extended - April 25, 2022 - Gia & RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey

Elon Musk buys Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces questions about her role in the U.S. Capitol riot, and Gia and RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey discuss their book "Real Life, Real Love."
04/25/2022
Full Ep
34:54

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E83
April 26, 2022 - Burna Boy

Donald Trump declares he won't return to Twitter, Trevor rolls out the TDS+++ streaming service, and rapper and singer Burna Boy talks about "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG.
04/26/2022
Full Ep
44:13

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E84
Extended - April 27, 2022 - Terry Crews

Russia cuts off gas deliveries to NATO countries Poland and Bulgaria, Black Karen (Dulcé Sloan) calls the cops on annoying white people, and Terry Crews talks about his memoir "Tough."
04/27/2022
Full Ep
34:51

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E85
April 28, 2022 - Daniel Ricciardo

Donald Trump rants about dangerous fruit in a deposition, Trevor highlights Rep. Madison Cawthorn's flurry of scandals, and Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo discusses the Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
Highlight
14:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85
Porn-Watching U.K. Politician & Trump's Protester Testimony

The U.S. left $7 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, a U.K. politician is caught watching porn on the job, and Trevor and Michael Kosta reenact testimony from Donald Trump.
04/28/2022
Interview
07:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85
Daniel Ricciardo - Formula 1 Racing and the Miami Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo reflects on the rising popularity of his sport and discusses the challenges posed by his upcoming race in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
Highlight
08:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85
Fringe-Watching - Madison Cawthorn's Scandal Spree

Trevor breaks down the scandals racked up by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn within a month's time, including driving with a revoked license, bringing guns to the airport and insider trading.
04/28/2022
