The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

May 5, 2022 - Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin

Season 27 E 89 • 05/05/2022

NASA plans to send nude images of humans to space, Roy Wood Jr. highlights pioneering Black horse racing jockeys, and coauthors Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss "This Will Not Pass."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E80
April 20, 2022 - Chris Smalls

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amps up his beef with Disney, Ronny Chieng questions New Yorkers about Earth Day, and Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls sits down with Trevor.
04/20/2022
Full Ep
22:55

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E999
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy

As Republicans grow enamored with Hungary's far-right, autocratic turn under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Jordan heads to Budapest to glimpse the potential future of American conservatism.
04/21/2022
Full Ep
23:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E81
April 21, 2022 - Alexander Skarsgård

Rudy Giuliani is revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer," Trevor covers France's high-stakes presidential race, and Alexander Skarsgård discusses his film role in "The Northman."
04/21/2022
Full Ep
53:17
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E82
Extended - April 25, 2022 - Gia & RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey

Elon Musk buys Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces questions about her role in the U.S. Capitol riot, and Gia and RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey discuss their book "Real Life, Real Love."
04/25/2022
Full Ep
34:52
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E83
April 26, 2022 - Burna Boy

Donald Trump declares he won't return to Twitter, Trevor rolls out the TDS+++ streaming service, and rapper and singer Burna Boy talks about "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG.
04/26/2022
Full Ep
56:06
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E84
Extended - April 27, 2022 - Terry Crews

Russia cuts off gas deliveries to NATO countries Poland and Bulgaria, Black Karen (Dulcé Sloan) calls the cops on annoying white people, and Terry Crews talks about his memoir "Tough."
04/27/2022
Full Ep
34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E85
April 28, 2022 - Daniel Ricciardo

Donald Trump rants about dangerous fruit in a deposition, Trevor highlights Rep. Madison Cawthorn's flurry of scandals, and Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo discusses the Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
Full Ep
31:06
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E86
May 2, 2022 - Ziwe

NASA examines litter it left behind on Mars, Republicans vie for Donald Trump's favor in the 2022 Ohio Senate primary race, and comedian Ziwe discusses her late-night talk show "Ziwe."
05/02/2022
Full Ep
34:36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E87
May 3, 2022 - Amy Klobuchar & Bill Gates

The Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade, Senator Amy Klobuchar talks about the threat to abortion rights, and Bill Gates discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic."
05/03/2022
Full Ep
34:43
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E88
May 4, 2022 - Alexis McGill Johnson

Pundits wonder who leaked the Supreme Court's opinion on Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta hosts a trivia game show, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
05/04/2022
Full Ep
34:56
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E89
May 5, 2022 - Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin

NASA plans to send nude images of humans to space, Roy Wood Jr. highlights pioneering Black horse racing jockeys, and coauthors Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss "This Will Not Pass."
05/05/2022
Full Ep
21:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E998
May 12, 2022 - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: A Tribute to My Gran

In this special episode, The Daily Show pays tribute to the remarkable life, wisdom and wit of Trevor's beloved South African grandmother Frances Noah, who passed away this week.
05/12/2022
Full Ep
34:45
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E90
May 31, 2022 - Kellyanne Conway

Trevor covers America's gun violence debate, Ronny Chieng celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Kellyanne Conway discusses her memoir "Here's the Deal."
05/31/2022
Full Ep
34:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E91
June 1, 2022 - Chris Murphy & Akwaeke Emezi

The U.S. sends missiles to Ukraine, Senator Chris Murphy discusses gun control reform, and author Akwaeke Emezi talks about "Dear Senthuran" and "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
Full Ep
33:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E92
June 2, 2022 - Sergiy Kyslytsya

Engineers build the world's tiniest robot, Michael Kosta investigates the connection between mass shootings and doors, and Trevor talks to Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
06/02/2022
Full Ep
34:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E93
June 6, 2022 - Bobby Brown

North Korea and the U.S. communicate via missile launches, Trevor covers the 2022 mayoral primary race in Los Angeles, and Bobby Brown discusses his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
Full Ep
38:57
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E94
Extended - June 7, 2022 - Eliot Schrefer

New York passes major gun reform laws, Roy Wood Jr. sits down with anti-government firebrand Ammon Bundy, and Eliot Schrefer discusses his book "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)."
06/07/2022
Full Ep
34:58
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E95
June 8, 2022 - Iman Vellani

House Democrats gear up for the January 6 hearings, Roy Wood Jr. examines gentrification in Brooklyn, and actor Iman Vellani talks about her starring role in "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
Full Ep
34:24
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E96
June 9, 2022 - Michael R. Jackson

The House approves gun control legislation, Congress kicks off hearings investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, and playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his musical "A Strange Loop."
06/09/2022
Full Ep
34:56

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E98
June 14, 2022 - Katie Couric

The U.S. stock market enters an alarming slump, The Daily Show presents a biography of Rudy Giuliani, and journalist Katie Couric discusses her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
Full Ep
33:33
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E99
June 15, 2022 - Davido

Trevor covers the 2022 midterm elections, Michael Kosta strives to become a K-pop superstar in the wake of BTS's hiatus, and singer-songwriter Davido talks about his single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
Highlight
16:18

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
U.K. Refugee Controversy & "Squid Game" Reality Show

Donald Trump's electoral vendetta looms over the 2022 midterm primaries, the U.K. and Rwanda become mired in a migrant controversy, and Netflix adapts "Squid Game" into a reality show.
06/15/2022
Interview
10:14

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Davido - "Stand Strong"

Singer-songwriter Davido talks about the awkwardness of performing before socially distanced crowds, inadvertently raising $600,000 for his birthday and his new single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
Highlight
03:31

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
BTS K-Pop Group Takes a Break & Kosta Can Do It!

The wildly popular K-pop supergroup BTS announces a hiatus to focus on solo projects, and Michael Kosta steps in to fill the void with the help of members of the boy band P1Harmony.
06/15/2022
