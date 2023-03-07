The Daily Show

March 28, 2023 - Diane Guerrero

Season 28 E 72 • 03/28/2023

John Leguizamo looks at the Republican response to the Nashville school shooting and has a dance-off with break-dancer Crazy Legs, and actor Diane Guerrero talks about representation.

The Daily Show
S28 • E60
March 7, 2023 - Bomani Jones

Guest host Marlon Wayans looks at Fox News's selective use of January 6 footage, his "friend" 'Quon chops it up with Mayor Eric Adams, and Bomani Jones discusses his show "Game Theory."
03/07/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E61
March 8, 2023 - D-Nice

Guest host Marlon Wayans reacts to Tucker Carlson's scathing private texts about Donald Trump, asks New Yorkers about the 2023 Oscars and talks to DJ D-Nice about "Club Quarantine."
03/08/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E62
March 9, 2023 - Omar Epps

Marlon Wayans reacts to the Justice Department's report on racist policing in Louisville, KY, looks at funding for after-school programs and discusses "Nubia: The Awakening" with Omar Epps.
03/09/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E63
March 13, 2023 - Joe Biden

Guest host Kal Penn delves into the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and President Joe Biden talks about engaging young people in politics and the state of America's partisan divide.
03/13/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E64
March 14, 2023 - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Guest host Kal Penn reacts to President Biden's flip-flop on oil drilling and looks at NASCAR's evolution, and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses climate change.
03/14/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E65
March 15, 2023 - Radhika Jones

Kal Penn covers the Pentagon blocking a Russian war crimes investigation, seeks a cure for the "woke mind virus" and talks to Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones about the magazine's Oscars party.
03/15/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E66
March 16, 2023 - Chasten Buttigieg

Kal Penn discusses a Florida-bound seaweed blob and looks at the obstacles facing young voters, and author Chasten Buttigieg talks about his young adult book "I Have Something to Tell You."
03/16/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E69
March 22, 2023 - Heather McGhee

Al Franken looks at one lawmaker's callous opposition to free school meals, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump protest in New York City, and author Heather McGhee talks about "The Sum of Us."
03/22/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E70
March 23, 2023 - BenDeLaCreme

Al Franken reacts to the TikTok congressional hearings, refutes conservative fearmongering about funding the IRS and talks to drag queen BenDeLaCreme about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
03/23/2023
The Daily Show
S28 • E71
March 27, 2023 - Ana Navarro

Guest host John Leguizamo reacts to the pension protests in France, looks at Latino underrepresentation in media and talks to "The View" cohost Ana Navarro about empowering Latino voters.
03/27/2023
