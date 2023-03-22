The Daily Show

April 17, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Betty Gilpin

Season 28 E 79 • 04/17/2023

Guest host Jordan Klepper reacts to the 2023 NRA meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about public health solutions to violence, and actor Betty Gilpin discusses "Mrs. Davis."

The Daily Show
S28 • E69
March 22, 2023 - Heather McGhee

Al Franken looks at one lawmaker's callous opposition to free school meals, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump protest in New York City, and author Heather McGhee talks about "The Sum of Us."
03/22/2023
Full Ep
24:39
The Daily Show
S28 • E70
March 23, 2023 - BenDeLaCreme

Al Franken reacts to the TikTok congressional hearings, refutes conservative fearmongering about funding the IRS and talks to drag queen BenDeLaCreme about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
03/23/2023
Full Ep
25:07
The Daily Show
S28 • E71
March 27, 2023 - Ana Navarro

Guest host John Leguizamo reacts to the pension protests in France, looks at Latino underrepresentation in media and talks to "The View" cohost Ana Navarro about empowering Latino voters.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
24:55
The Daily Show
S28 • E72
March 28, 2023 - Diane Guerrero

John Leguizamo looks at the Republican response to the Nashville school shooting and has a dance-off with break-dancer Crazy Legs, and actor Diane Guerrero talks about representation.
03/28/2023
Full Ep
22:40
The Daily Show
S28 • E73
March 29, 2023 - Princess Nokia

John Leguizamo reacts to Mike Pence being ordered to testify before a grand jury about Donald Trump, and multi-hyphenate Princess Nokia discusses her EP "i love you but this is goodbye."
03/29/2023
Full Ep
24:57
The Daily Show
S28 • E74
March 30, 2023 - Ritchie Torres

Guest host John Leguizamo breaks down the historic indictment of Donald Trump, dispels myths about the U.S.-Mexico border and talks to Congressman Ritchie Torres about gun reform.
03/30/2023
Full Ep
24:46
The Daily Show
S28 • E75
April 3, 2023 - Cory Booker

Guest host Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's indictment and interviews a proponent of Florida's critical race theory ban, and Senator Cory Booker talks about police reform.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
24:58
The Daily Show
S28 • E76
April 4, 2023 - Robin Thede

Jon Stewart returns to help Roy Wood Jr. break down Donald Trump's arraignment, Jordan Klepper interviews the courthouse crowd, and Robin Thede discusses "A Black Lady Sketch Show."
04/04/2023
Full Ep
23:00
The Daily Show
S28 • E77
April 5, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer

Guest host Roy Wood Jr. covers Donald Trump's post-arrest speech, Jordan Klepper checks in with Trump's die-hard supporters, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses "The Neighborhood."
04/05/2023
Full Ep
The Daily Show
S28 • E78
April 6, 2023 - Jerry Craft

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to corruption allegations facing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, questions whether college is worth the cost and chats with author Jerry Craft about "School Trip."
04/06/2023
Full Ep
The Daily Show
The Daily Show
S28 • E80
April 18, 2023 – Charley Crockett

Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney, visits the country's largest gun show and chats with Charley Crockett about his album "The Man From Waco (Redux)."
04/18/2023
Full Ep
The Daily Show
S28 • E81
April 19, 2023 - Gretchen Whitmer & Michael Shannon

Jordan Klepper delves into Fox News's settlement with Dominion, discusses Michigan's progressive turn with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talks to Michael Shannon about "Waco: The Aftermath."
04/19/2023
