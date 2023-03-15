The Daily Show
April 5, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer
Season 28 E 77 • 04/05/2023
Guest host Roy Wood Jr. covers Donald Trump's post-arrest speech, Jordan Klepper checks in with Trump's die-hard supporters, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses "The Neighborhood."
The Daily ShowS28 • E65March 15, 2023 - Radhika Jones
Kal Penn covers the Pentagon blocking a Russian war crimes investigation, seeks a cure for the "woke mind virus" and talks to Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones about the magazine's Oscars party.
03/15/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E66March 16, 2023 - Chasten Buttigieg
Kal Penn discusses a Florida-bound seaweed blob and looks at the obstacles facing young voters, and author Chasten Buttigieg talks about his young adult book "I Have Something to Tell You."
03/16/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E67March 20, 2023 - Lindsey Graham
Guest host Al Franken reacts to the potential indictment of Donald Trump, and Senator Lindsey Graham talks about Russia's war in Ukraine, Trump's legal woes and more.
03/20/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E68March 21, 2023 - Alan Ruck
Guest host Al Franken discusses the U.N. climate change report, rides along with New York City sanitation workers and chats with actor Alan Ruck about the final season of "Succession."
03/21/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E69March 22, 2023 - Heather McGhee
Al Franken looks at one lawmaker's callous opposition to free school meals, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump protest in New York City, and author Heather McGhee talks about "The Sum of Us."
03/22/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E70March 23, 2023 - BenDeLaCreme
Al Franken reacts to the TikTok congressional hearings, refutes conservative fearmongering about funding the IRS and talks to drag queen BenDeLaCreme about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
03/23/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E71March 27, 2023 - Ana Navarro
Guest host John Leguizamo reacts to the pension protests in France, looks at Latino underrepresentation in media and talks to "The View" cohost Ana Navarro about empowering Latino voters.
03/27/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E74March 30, 2023 - Ritchie Torres
Guest host John Leguizamo breaks down the historic indictment of Donald Trump, dispels myths about the U.S.-Mexico border and talks to Congressman Ritchie Torres about gun reform.
03/30/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E75April 3, 2023 - Cory Booker
Guest host Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's indictment and interviews a proponent of Florida's critical race theory ban, and Senator Cory Booker talks about police reform.
04/03/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E76April 4, 2023 - Robin Thede
Jon Stewart returns to help Roy Wood Jr. break down Donald Trump's arraignment, Jordan Klepper interviews the courthouse crowd, and Robin Thede discusses "A Black Lady Sketch Show."
04/04/2023
