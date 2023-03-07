The Daily Show
March 29, 2023 - Princess Nokia
Season 28 E 73 • 03/29/2023
John Leguizamo reacts to Mike Pence being ordered to testify before a grand jury about Donald Trump, and multi-hyphenate Princess Nokia discusses her EP "i love you but this is goodbye."
More
Watching
Full Ep
25:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E60March 7, 2023 - Bomani Jones
Guest host Marlon Wayans looks at Fox News's selective use of January 6 footage, his "friend" 'Quon chops it up with Mayor Eric Adams, and Bomani Jones discusses his show "Game Theory."
03/07/2023
Full Ep
22:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E61March 8, 2023 - D-Nice
Guest host Marlon Wayans reacts to Tucker Carlson's scathing private texts about Donald Trump, asks New Yorkers about the 2023 Oscars and talks to DJ D-Nice about "Club Quarantine."
03/08/2023
Full Ep
24:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E62March 9, 2023 - Omar Epps
Marlon Wayans reacts to the Justice Department's report on racist policing in Louisville, KY, looks at funding for after-school programs and discusses "Nubia: The Awakening" with Omar Epps.
03/09/2023
Full Ep
24:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E63March 13, 2023 - Joe Biden
Guest host Kal Penn delves into the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and President Joe Biden talks about engaging young people in politics and the state of America's partisan divide.
03/13/2023
Full Ep
24:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E64March 14, 2023 - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Guest host Kal Penn reacts to President Biden's flip-flop on oil drilling and looks at NASCAR's evolution, and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses climate change.
03/14/2023
Full Ep
22:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E65March 15, 2023 - Radhika Jones
Kal Penn covers the Pentagon blocking a Russian war crimes investigation, seeks a cure for the "woke mind virus" and talks to Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones about the magazine's Oscars party.
03/15/2023
Full Ep
24:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E66March 16, 2023 - Chasten Buttigieg
Kal Penn discusses a Florida-bound seaweed blob and looks at the obstacles facing young voters, and author Chasten Buttigieg talks about his young adult book "I Have Something to Tell You."
03/16/2023
Full Ep
24:39
The Daily ShowS28 • E70March 23, 2023 - BenDeLaCreme
Al Franken reacts to the TikTok congressional hearings, refutes conservative fearmongering about funding the IRS and talks to drag queen BenDeLaCreme about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
03/23/2023
Full Ep
25:07
The Daily ShowS28 • E71March 27, 2023 - Ana Navarro
Guest host John Leguizamo reacts to the pension protests in France, looks at Latino underrepresentation in media and talks to "The View" cohost Ana Navarro about empowering Latino voters.
03/27/2023
Full Ep
24:55
The Daily ShowS28 • E72March 28, 2023 - Diane Guerrero
John Leguizamo looks at the Republican response to the Nashville school shooting and has a dance-off with break-dancer Crazy Legs, and actor Diane Guerrero talks about representation.
03/28/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
The Daily ShowS28 Guest Host Roy Wood Jr. Takes Over The Daily Show
Comedian and seasoned Daily Show veteran Roy Wood Jr. leads the field and steps behind the desk as guest host, starting Monday at 11/10c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
00:30
Awkwafina is Nora from QueensS3 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Really Goes for It on Season 3
Nora is really, really, really trying to be an adult this time, and the results speak for themselves when Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premieres April 26 at 10:30/9:30c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022