The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - November 14, 2019 - Steve Ballmer & Jeff Garlin
Season 25 E 24 • 11/14/2019
Fox News writes off the Trump impeachment hearings as boring, Steve Ballmer discusses his USAFacts initiative, and Jeff Garlin talks about "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E14Extended - October 29, 2019 - Noname
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Alexander Vindman's impeachment testimony, Californians flee massive wildfires, and rapper Noname talks about Noname's Book Club.
10/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E15Extended - October 30, 2019 - Amy Klobuchar
Sean Spicer gets shady for the sake of a "Dancing with the Stars" victory, Ronny Chieng bashes Halloween, and Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
10/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E16October 31, 2019 - Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton
Washington Nationals fans celebrate their World Series win, Trevor covers worldwide protests, and Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton discuss "The Book of Gutsy Women."
10/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E17Extended - November 4, 2019 - Colson Whitehead
Drug smugglers cut holes in President Trump's border wall, Elizabeth Warren takes heat from her 2020 Democratic rivals, and Colson Whitehead discusses "The Nickel Boys."
11/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E18Extended - November 5, 2019 - Cory Booker & Edward Norton
Trevor highlights California's inmate firefighters, Senator Cory Booker talks about his 2020 presidential campaign, and Edward Norton discusses "Motherless Brooklyn."
11/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E19Extended - November 6, 2019 - Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren terrifies the superrich, Michael Kosta examines the alt-right's anti-masturbation stance, and Julian Castro discusses his Democratic presidential candidacy.
11/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E20Extended - November 7, 2019 - Jenny Slate
The vaping industry allegedly targets teens, an expert (Michael Kosta) highlights Donald Trump's iconic posture, and Jenny Slate discusses "Little Weirds" and "Stage Fright."
11/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E21Extended - November 11, 2019 - Jim Himes & Anna Kendrick
Michael Bloomberg prepares to join the Democratic primary field, Rep. Jim Himes discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and Anna Kendrick talks about "Noelle."
11/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E22November 12, 2019 - Noah Baumbach
Former Trump administration officials churn out tell-all memoirs, Roy Wood Jr. highlights adorable animals in the news, and Noah Baumbach discusses his movie "Marriage Story."
11/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E23Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya
Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
11/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E25Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer
Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E26Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E27November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E28Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe
Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E29Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo
Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E30Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E31Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard
Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E32Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow
Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E33Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran
Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E34Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge
President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E34Back in Black - Hallmark's Hanukkah Movies, Auschwitz Christmas Ornaments & Auctioning Hitler's Hat
Lewis Black takes aim at holiday films that portray Jewish people learning about Christmas, Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments and the auctioning of Adolf Hitler's top hat.
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E34Finland's Young Prime Minister, Mattress Theft at Luxury Hotels & The "I Am Jesus Christ" Video Game
Finland's Sanna Marin becomes the world's youngest prime minister, mattresses go missing at high-end hotels, and "I Am Jesus Christ" lets gamers play Jesus.
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E34Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge - A Humanizing Look at Death Row in "Clemency" - Extended Interview
Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge talk about their roles as a prison warden and a death row inmate in the film "Clemency," which explores the emotional tolls of the death penalty.
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E34The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - House Democrats Make It Official as Trump Spins Away
House Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against President Trump, and Trump puts a dubious spin on a Justice Department report on the FBI's Russia probe.
12/10/2019
