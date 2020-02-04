Lights Out with David Spade
February 27, 2020 - Liza Treyger, Russell Peters & Andrew Santino
Season 1 E 99 • 02/27/2020
Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and Air New Zealand's economy bunk beds, and Spade reveals his "Survivor" gig.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E89February 4, 2020 - Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar
Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's Twitter slipup and Elon Musk's music career, and Bobby Miyamoto has dinner with "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E90February 5, 2020 - Jo Koy, Ron Funches & Morgan Stewart
Jo Koy, Ron Funches and Morgan Stewart discuss Madonna's crowd work in London, a sex doll establishment in Las Vegas and a pizza-shaped engagement ring from Domino's Pizza.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E91February 6, 2020 - Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman & Justin Martindale
Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman and Justin Martindale weigh in on the swag bags at the 2020 Oscars and a man's coronavirus prank gone wrong, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
02/06/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E92February 10, 2020 - Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril & Sarah Tiana
Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril and Sarah Tiana discuss the 2020 Oscars, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie's social media drama and Erykah Badu's new line of incense.
02/10/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E93February 11, 2020 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Beth Stelling
Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Beth Stelling discuss the backlash from Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars speech and a man's halftime show lawsuit, and Spade reveals his E! red carpet gig.
02/11/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E94February 12, 2020 - Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf & Erik Griffin
Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf and Erik Griffin discuss Hollywood's face tattoo trend and Jussie Smollett's indictment, and Spade holds a business meeting with Lisa Vanderpump.
02/12/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E95February 13, 2020 - Jim Carrey
"Kidding" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" star Jim Carrey sits down with Spade to chat about his start in comedy, his extensive acting career and answer questions from the audience.
02/13/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E96February 24, 2020 - Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock & Chris Franjola
Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and Gigi Hadid's beef with Jake Paul, and a coronavirus expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
02/24/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E97February 25, 2020 - Jeff Ross & Dave Attell
"Bumping Mics" stars Jeff Ross and Dave Attell discuss Tyra Banks's model-themed amusement park and the coronavirus's threat to the Tokyo Olympics, then roast the audience.
02/25/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E98February 26, 2020 - Guy Branum, Megan Gailey & Adam Ray
Guy Branum, Megan Gailey and Adam Ray discuss Prince Harry's choice to drop his royal title, made-up baby names and a Hot Pockets heiress's prison sentence.
02/26/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E99February 27, 2020 - Liza Treyger, Russell Peters & Andrew Santino
Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and Air New Zealand's economy bunk beds, and Spade reveals his "Survivor" gig.
02/27/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E11March 2, 2020 - Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg & Erik Griffin
Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin discuss the next contestant on "The Bachelorette," Meghan Markle's Disney plans and Kourtney Kardashian's coronavirus advice.
03/02/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E101March 3, 2020 - Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar
Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss Michael Buble's performance for gorillas in Australia, attractive mug shots on Instagram and homemade hand sanitizer.
03/03/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E102March 4, 2020 - Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons & Beth Stelling
Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons and Beth Stelling discuss the fate of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and Tinder's coronavirus warning, and Spade organizes a "Just Shoot Me" reboot.
03/04/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E103March 5, 2020 - Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley & Preacher Lawson
Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss Nik Wallenda's high-wire volcano stunt and Pornhub's strip club documentary, and Cesar Millan tries stand-up.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E104March 9, 2020 - Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick & Yamaneika Saunders
Spade endures an episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me" with comedian Sean Hayes, and Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick and Yamaneika Saunders react to bizarre fallout from the coronavirus.
03/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E105March 10, 2020 - Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola & Megan Gailey
Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey discuss coronavirus-fueled festival cancelations and a final royal family gathering, and Spade runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."
03/10/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E106March 11, 2020 - Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock & Cristela Alonzo
Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo discuss viral onstage fails and Willow Smith's performance art event, and Chris Harrison chats about "The Bachelor" finale.
03/11/2020
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E107March 12, 2020 - Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser & Zainab Johnson
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus concerns and "The Bachelorette," and "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott try stand-up.
03/12/2020
Highlight
05:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021