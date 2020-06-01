The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - January 22, 2020 - Kim Ghattas

Season 25 E 51 • 01/22/2020

Congress members clash at President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic investigates Arizona's rejection of daylight saving time, and Kim Ghattas discusses "Black Wave."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E41
Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass

The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E42
Extended - January 7, 2020 - Ronan Farrow

President Trump's targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani leads to chaos, Roy Wood Jr. braces for retaliation from Iran, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "Catch and Kill."
01/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E43
Extended - January 8, 2020 - Mo Rocca

Michael Kosta gets hawkish on Iran, Trevor reports on new laws taking effect in 2020, and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries."
01/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E44
Extended - January 9, 2020 - Jimmy Butler

Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia, Jaboukie Young-White visits climate change-ravaged Arizona, and Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler sits down with Trevor.
01/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E45
Extended - January 13, 2020 - David Alan Grier

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "stepping back" creates royal drama, President Trump tweets in Farsi about Iran protests, and David Alan Grier discusses "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E46
January 14, 2020 - January Democratic Debate Special

Trevor analyzes the Democratic debate live, Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's role in the primaries, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson discusses "Running Against the Devil."
01/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E47
Extended - January 15, 2020 - Yara Shahidi

Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, Ronny Chieng reports on the CES 2020 tech expo, and actor/activist Yara Shahidi discusses her role on "grown-ish."
01/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E48
January 16, 2020 - Susie Essman

Lev Parnas implicates President Trump in the Ukraine scheme, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports, and actor and comedian Susie Essman discusses "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
01/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E49
Extended - January 20, 2020 - Mary Frances Berry

The New York Times announces a double presidential endorsement, Roy Wood Jr. covers iffy MLK Day celebrations, and Mary Frances Berry discusses "History Teaches Us to Resist."
01/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E50
January 21, 2020 - BD Wong

President Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins, Michael Kosta weighs in on Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules, and actor BD Wong discusses Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.
01/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E52
Extended - January 23, 2020 - Kehinde Wiley

Senators duck out of President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic reacts to obstacles facing the Equal Rights Amendment, and artist Kehinde Wiley sits down with Trevor.
01/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E53
Extended - January 27, 2020 - Charles Yu

John Bolton's memoir manuscript complicates the Trump impeachment saga, Desi Lydic investigates the Mars One program, and Charles Yu discusses his novel "Interior Chinatown."
01/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E54
January 28, 2020 - Ilana Glazer

Fox News takes aim at John Bolton, President Trump advances his anti-immigrant agenda, and comedian Ilana Glazer discusses "The Planet Is Burning" and "Horny 4 Tha Polls."
01/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E55
January 29, 2020 - Ezra Klein

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, the impeachment trial enters a new phase, and Vox editor Ezra Klein discusses "Why We're Polarized."
01/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E56
January 30, 2020 - Matthew A. Cherry

Legal sports betting could take the U.S. by storm, Neal Brennan examines the GOP's kinky submission to President Trump, and filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry discusses "Hair Love."
01/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E57
Extended - February 3, 2020 - Daniel Ricciardo

GOP senators reject impeachment trial witnesses, Jordan Klepper meets Iowa Trump supporters, and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo discusses "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."
02/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E58
February 4, 2020 - 2020 State of the Union Special

Trevor and the Daily Show News Team provide live coverage of President Trump's State of the Union Address, and PBS's "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover analyzes the speech.
02/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E59
February 5, 2020 - Nikole Hannah-Jones - Uncensored

President Trump's impeachment trial ends, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black explorers, and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses the 1619 Project.
02/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E60
February 10, 2020 - Tochi Onyebuchi

Joe Biden targets Pete Buttigieg with a ruthless attack ad, Ronny Chieng examines the upcoming New Hampshire primary, and author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses "Riot Baby."
02/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E61
Extended - February 11, 2020 - Wale

Michael Kosta gives his take on the New Hampshire primary, Ronny Chieng rails against coronavirus misinformation, and Wale discusses his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61
Wale - Real-Time Inspiration, Connecting with Fans and "Wow... That's Crazy"

Recording artist Wale discusses collaborating with Jerry Seinfeld, having Barack Obama as a fan and tackling diverse themes in his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61
2020 Democratic Primaries - New Hampshire's Big Day

New Hampshire prepares for the Democratic primary, and Michael Kosta explains how the state's mostly white voters are totally different from the mostly white voters in Iowa.
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61
Exclusive - Wale featuring Kelly Price and Tre - "Sue Me"/"Love... (Her Fault)"

Wale performs a medley, featuring Kelly Price and Tre, of his songs "Sue Me" and "Love… (Her Fault)" from his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61
China Hacks America, Disney Bills an Elementary School & Valentine's Day Cockroaches at the Zoo

China allegedly builds a database of every American, Disney charges a school for showing "The Lion King," and zoos invite people to name cockroaches after their ex-partners.
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61
Everything Is Stupid - Misinformation About the Coronavirus

Ronny Chieng highlights the viral spread of false information about the coronavirus, leading to the rise of useless home remedies and anti-Asian discrimination.
02/11/2020
