Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - Uncensored
Season 2 E 7 • 03/22/2019
Paige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E11Marie Faustin - Uncensored
Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
02/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E12Stavros Halkias - Uncensored
Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E13Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy
If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E14Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored
What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E1Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored
Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
03/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E2Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored
Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E3Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth
Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E4Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored
Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.
03/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E5Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored
Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E6Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored
Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E8Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - Uncensored
Patti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.
03/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E9Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - Uncensored
Dave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.
03/29/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E10Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - Uncensored
Chase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.
03/29/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E11Jordan Temple - Is Oprah Evil?
Jordan Temple dismisses people who get into fights on Facebook and recalls how Oprah turned him on to Frank Sinatra.
04/04/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E12Danny Jolles - The Rock Is the Greatest Actor Alive - Uncensored
Danny Jolles defends his love of pro wrestling, insists The Rock is a great actor and talks about the first time he got roasted.
04/04/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E13Biniam Bizuneh - An Antidepressant Ad for Black People - Uncensored
Biniam Bizuneh recalls his family's unique takes on American traditions and shares his idea for an antidepressant ad geared toward a black audience.
04/11/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E14Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem
Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E1Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - Uncensored
Ali Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.
05/17/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E2Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - Uncensored
Dusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.
05/17/2019
