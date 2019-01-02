Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored

Season 2 E 4 • 03/08/2019

Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.

03:54

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E8
Ryan Beck - When Your Date Wants to Eat Human Meat - Uncensored

Ryan Beck describes his date with an aspiring cannibal and reflects on his dad's love of tornadoes.
02/01/2019
03:59

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E9
Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Uncensored

Joyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.
02/08/2019
05:08

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E10
Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - Uncensored

Clare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.
02/08/2019
04:15

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E11
Marie Faustin - Uncensored

Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
02/15/2019
05:33

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E12
Stavros Halkias - Uncensored

Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
02:28

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E13
Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy

If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
04:24

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E14
Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored

What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
06:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E1
Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored

Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
03/01/2019
07:00

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E2
Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored

Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
04:48

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E3
Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth

Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
06:38

07:56

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E5
Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored

Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
06:03

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E6
Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored

Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
04:43

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E7
Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - Uncensored

Paige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.
03/22/2019
04:58

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E8
Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - Uncensored

Patti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.
03/22/2019
04:22

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E9
Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - Uncensored

Dave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.
03/29/2019
05:59

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E10
Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - Uncensored

Chase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.
03/29/2019
06:14

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E11
Jordan Temple - Is Oprah Evil?

Jordan Temple dismisses people who get into fights on Facebook and recalls how Oprah turned him on to Frank Sinatra. 
04/04/2019
07:08

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E12
Danny Jolles - The Rock Is the Greatest Actor Alive - Uncensored

Danny Jolles defends his love of pro wrestling, insists The Rock is a great actor and talks about the first time he got roasted.
04/04/2019
05:06

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E13
Biniam Bizuneh - An Antidepressant Ad for Black People - Uncensored

Biniam Bizuneh recalls his family's unique takes on American traditions and shares his idea for an antidepressant ad geared toward a black audience.
04/11/2019
03:33

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E14
Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem

Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
