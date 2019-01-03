Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
- 06:20
S2 • E1
Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - UncensoredKiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.03/01/2019
- 07:00
S2 • E2
Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - UncensoredCaleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.03/01/2019
- 04:48
S2 • E3
Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement ToothVanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.03/08/2019
- 06:38
S2 • E4
Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - UncensoredRon Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.03/08/2019
- 07:56
S2 • E5
Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - UncensoredBrendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."03/15/2019
- 06:03
S2 • E6
Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - UncensoredGavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.03/15/2019
- 04:43
S2 • E7
Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - UncensoredPaige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.03/22/2019
- 04:58
S2 • E8
Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - UncensoredPatti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.03/22/2019
- 04:22
S2 • E9
Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - UncensoredDave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.03/29/2019
- 05:59
S2 • E10
Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - UncensoredChase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.03/29/2019