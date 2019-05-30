The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - June 18, 2019 - Tom Perez
Season 24 E 129 • 06/18/2019
Harvard rejects a Parkland survivor over racist remarks, Jaboukie Young-White examines corporate participation in Pride Month, and DNC Chair Tom Perez sits down with Trevor.
More
Watching
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E119May 30, 2019 - Christian Siriano
Top Democrats support impeaching President Trump, Neal Brennan calls on Democrats to be as ruthless as Republicans, and Christian Siriano talks fashion and "Project Runway."
05/30/2019
Full Ep
30:33
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E120Extended - June 3, 2019 - Eric Swalwell
President Trump pays an official state visit to the U.K., Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports, and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell discusses his 2020 presidential run.
06/03/2019
Full Ep
31:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E121Extended - June 4, 2019 - Amber Scorah
President Trump continues his controversial U.K. visit, Jaboukie Young-White talks socialism with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and author Amber Scorah discusses "Leaving the Witness."
06/04/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E122June 5, 2019 - Randall Park
Trevor highlights U.K. politician Boris Johnson, Lewis Black rails against the CBD craze, and Randall Park chats about his Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe."
06/05/2019
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E123Extended - June 6, 2019 - James Corden
Trevor examines the life and career of Elizabeth Warren, President Trump's tweets lose their punch, and James Corden discusses "The Late Late Show" and the 2019 Tony Awards.
06/06/2019
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E124June 10, 2019 - Danielle Brooks
Democratic presidential candidates descend on Iowa, President Trump cancels his Mexico tariffs, and actor Danielle Brooks chats about her Shakespeare in the Park experience.
06/10/2019
Full Ep
28:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E125Extended - June 11, 2019 - Kwame Onwuachi
Vladimir Putin builds an alliance with China's Xi Jinping, Ronny Chieng gets embedded with a plastic straw cop, and Kwame Onwuachi discusses "Notes from a Young Black Chef."
06/11/2019
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E126Extended - June 12, 2019 - Tessa Thompson
President Trump spars with Joe Biden, Desi Lydic reacts to a Women's World Cup controversy, and actor Tessa Thompson discusses her role in "Men in Black: International."
06/12/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E127Extended - June 13, 2019 - Tim Ryan
President Trump signals a willingness to accept foreign dirt on his rivals, Ronny Chieng blasts over-pampered dogs, and Rep. Tim Ryan discusses his 2020 presidential campaign.
06/13/2019
Full Ep
26:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E128Extended - June 17, 2019 - Christine Lagarde
A video captures police threatening a family in Phoenix, President Trump sits down with George Stephanopoulos, and managing director of the IMF Christine Lagarde stops by.
06/17/2019
Full Ep
26:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E129Extended - June 18, 2019 - Tom Perez
Harvard rejects a Parkland survivor over racist remarks, Jaboukie Young-White examines corporate participation in Pride Month, and DNC Chair Tom Perez sits down with Trevor.
06/18/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E130June 19, 2019 - Arturo Castro
Tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran, Roy Wood Jr. honors escaped slaves for Juneteenth, and Arturo Castro talks about his sketch series Alternatino with Arturo Castro.
06/19/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E131Extended - June 20, 2019 - Lindsey Vonn
Joe Biden takes heat for an anecdote about working with segregationists, Iran shoots down a U.S. drone, and former Olympic Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn sits down with Trevor.
06/20/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E132June 24, 2019 - Elaine Welteroth
President Trump suddenly reverses course on bombing Iran, a database exposes racist Facebook posts by police, and author Elaine Welteroth discusses "More Than Enough."
06/24/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E133June 25, 2019 - Olivia Munn
Bernie Sanders rolls out a plan to cancel student loan debt, Jaboukie Young-White examines a fight for civics education in Rhode Island, and Olivia Munn discusses "The Rook."
06/25/2019
Full Ep
26:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E134June 26, 2019 - June Democratic Primary Debate, Night One
Democratic candidates square off in the first 2020 primary debate, The World's Fakest News Team solves a crisis, and FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. stops by.
06/26/2019
Full Ep
27:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E135June 27, 2019 - June Democratic Primary Debate, Night Two
Sparks fly in 2020's second Democratic debate, Ronny Chieng tests people's knowledge about Democratic presidential candidates, and former DNC chair Howard Dean stops by.
06/27/2019
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E136In the Foxhole Vol. 2
The Daily Show highlights Fox News at its most outrageous, including Sean Hannity losing it over Cory Booker's veganism and Laura Ingraham's feud with Pete Buttigieg.
07/08/2019
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E137Beast of Special
The Daily Show looks back at the wildest recent animal news, including a tiger left in an abandoned house, a dog that can perform CPR and a pair of gay lions.
07/09/2019
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E139Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta Vol. 2
The Daily Show pays tribute to Michael Kosta's best work, including his case for reparations and his look at how Trump supporters feel about the Space Force.
07/10/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021