The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
August 1, 2022 - Pete Buttigieg
Season 27 E 116 • 08/01/2022
President Biden plans to close border wall gaps, Roy Wood Jr. explores the Black origins of house music, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses U.S. infrastructure challenges.
More
Watching
Full Ep
43:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E105Extended - June 28, 2022 - Eric Adams
The January 6 Committee hears shocking testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks to Trevor about his first six months in office.
06/28/2022
Full Ep
34:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E106June 29, 2020 - Van Lathan Jr.
Sweden and Finland are joining NATO, Desi Lydic examines the origins and evolution of Pride Month, and writer and podcaster Van Lathan Jr. discusses his memoir "Fat, Crazy, and Tired."
06/29/2022
Full Ep
32:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E108July 18, 2022 - Terri Jackson
Sen. Joe Manchin deals a blow to climate change policy, Dulcé Sloan tries to make New Yorkers late for work, and the WNBPA's Terri Jackson discusses Russia's detainment of Brittney Griner.
07/18/2022
Full Ep
32:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E109July 19, 2022 - Gregory Robinson
The Secret Service deletes texts from January 6, 2021, Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) cracks a fruit conspiracy, and NASA's Gregory Robinson discusses the James Webb Space Telescope.
07/19/2022
Full Ep
34:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E110July 20, 2022 - Jenny Slate
The House passes a sweeping marriage equality bill, Dulcé Sloan examines gender stereotypes in children's books, and comedian Jenny Slate discusses her film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
07/20/2022
Full Ep
34:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E111July 21, 2022 - Blitz Bazawule
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, the January 6 hearings appear to spell trouble for Donald Trump, and artist Blitz Bazawule discusses his novel "The Scent of Burnt Flowers."
07/21/2022
Full Ep
34:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E112July 25, 2022 - Daniel Kaluuya
The monkeypox virus officially becomes a global health emergency, Trevor dives into revelations from the eighth January 6 hearing, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses his role in the movie "Nope."
07/25/2022
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E113July 26, 2022 - Molly Burke & Brian Cox
Pope Francis apologizes for schools that abused Indigenous peoples, Molly Burke discusses her advocacy for the disabled community, and actor Brian Cox talks about his role on "Succession."
07/26/2022
Full Ep
55:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E114Extended - July 27, 2022 - Rafael A. Mangual
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan angers China, Ronny Chieng examines the Move Oregon's Border movement, and Rafael A. Mangual discusses his book "Criminal (In)Justice."
07/27/2022
Full Ep
24:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E115July 28, 2022 - Leila Mottley
America's slowing economy sparks a recession debate, Sen. Joe Manchin reaches an agreement with his fellow Democrats on a climate bill, and Leila Mottley discusses her novel "Nightcrawling."
07/28/2022
Full Ep
34:44
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E116August 1, 2022 - Pete Buttigieg
President Biden plans to close border wall gaps, Roy Wood Jr. explores the Black origins of house music, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses U.S. infrastructure challenges.
08/01/2022
Full Ep
34:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E117August 2, 2022 - Alec Karakatsanis & Ms. Pat
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit rankles China, civil rights lawyer Alec Karakatsanis discusses his book "Usual Cruelty," and comedian Ms. Pat talks about her series "The Ms. Pat Show."
08/02/2022
Full Ep
33:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E118August 3, 2022 - Ryuji Chua
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, America's student debt crisis is putting the squeeze on elderly borrowers, and Ryuji Chua discusses his documentary "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"
08/03/2022
Full Ep
25:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E119August 4, 2022 - Amandla Stenberg
Scientists reanimate cells from dead pigs, Michael Kosta hosts another trivia game in Times Square, and actor Amandla Stenberg discusses her horror comedy film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."
08/04/2022
Full Ep
46:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E120Extended - August 8, 2022 - Tim Scott & Nathalie Emmanuel
The Senate passes a historic climate and health bill, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott discusses "America, a Redemption Story," and Nathalie Emmanuel talks about her role in "The Invitation."
08/08/2022
Full Ep
35:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E121August 9, 2022 - Idris Elba
The FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Trevor gets help from his audience on how to avoid being canceled online, and actor Idris Elba discusses his movie "Beast."
08/09/2022
Full Ep
34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E122August 10, 2022 - Akin Omotoso
Donald Trump invokes the Fifth Amendment during a deposition in New York, Jordan Klepper visits a Trump rally in Wisconsin, and director Akin Omotoso discusses his movie "Rise."
08/10/2022
Full Ep
25:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E123August 11, 2022 - Abbi Jacobson
Donald Trump reportedly fears an FBI mole in his inner circle, Ronny Chieng asks provocative questions at the beach, and actor Abbi Jacobson talks about her series "A League of Their Own."
08/11/2022
Highlight
09:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E123So Much News, So Little Time - Trump Informant Fears & More
Donald Trump wonders if an insider betrayed him to the FBI, Iran allegedly targeted John Bolton for assassination, and Japan takes bizarre measures to address its low birth rate problem.
08/11/2022
Highlight
04:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E123Prove Me Wrong - Summer Edition
Ronny Chieng poses divisive questions to beachgoers, involving issues such as whether summer is the worst season, the superiority of pools over oceans and the palatability of popsicles.
08/11/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS25 South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys
Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021