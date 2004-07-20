Crank Yankers
The puppet citizens of Yankerville pull one over on real, unsuspecting callers when celebs and comedians get on the phone and have a ball crank calling.
S3 • E1
Ludacris & Drew CareyLudacris proposes a new name for himself, and Robert apologizes to a hotel he's wronged.07/20/2004
S3 • E2
Tracy Morgan & Tony BarbieriTerrence casts for a Spike Lee reality show, and Niles needs help with his race experiment.07/27/2004
S3 • E3
Andy Richter & Sarah SilvermanBirchum attempts to sell his war mementos, and Lloyd reserves a tee time.08/03/2004
S3 • E4
Jimmy Kimmel & Adam CarollaThe Truth needs a private investigator, and Birchum applies to be a bounty hunter.08/10/2004
S3 • E5
Jimmy Kimmel & Kevin NealonNiles Standish recruits for his own NBA franchise, and Hadassah needs maternity clothes.08/17/2004
S3 • E6
Wanda Sykes & Kevin NealonSpecial Ed makes a scientific discovery, and The Nemesis tracks down Lois Lane.08/24/2004
S3 • E7
Bob Odenkirk & Adam CarollaTerrence plans a prank for Johnny Knoxville, and Bobby finds a human head.08/31/2004
S3 • E8
Ludacris & Kevin NealonHadassah interviews an NFL quarterback for a teen magazine, and Ludacris needs some security.09/07/2004
S3 • E9
Eminem & Tracy MorganHadassah buys the wrong handbag, and Special Ed and his friend Special Eminem try to go bowling.09/14/2004
S3 • E10
Jack and Sharon OsbourneThe Chief buys a broken dreamcatcher, and Jack Osbourne asks his mom for help.09/21/2004