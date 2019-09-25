Crank Yankers
The puppet citizens of Yankerville pull one over on real, unsuspecting callers when celebs and comedians get on the phone and have a ball crank calling.
S5 • E1
Tracy Morgan, Adam Carolla & Aubrey PlazaSpoonie Luv’s sex life gets ruined by birds, Birchum pesters a yoga studio, and an aspiring job applicant (Chelsea Peretti) brags about her stunning looks.09/25/2019
S5 • E2
Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin & Jeff RossShasta calls neighborhood watch on a white guy, a vape shop fields a complaint from Dr. Penis, and Elmer is thrilled with his new adult diapers.09/27/2019
S5 • E3
Sarah Silverman, Abbi Jacobson & Will ForteBobby tries a matchmaking service, Nikki Glaser calls a restaurant about an unusual allergy, and Hadassah lists her demands for a prospective employer.10/09/2019
S5 • E4
Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan & David Alan GrierLandalious "The Truth" Truefeld makes a career change, Elmer calls a party store looking for balloons, and Spoonie Luv gets thrown for a loop.10/16/2019
S5 • E5
Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish & Kevin NealonA haunted hotel gets a call from an interested guest, Hadassah wants a no-touch massage, and a woman plans to perform Wiccan rituals at a lumberyard.10/30/2019
S5 • E6
David Alan Grier, Will Forte & Chelsea PerettiAn angry girlfriend calls a hat shop to complain about her boyfriend's fedora, The Truth wants to set up a book signing, and Niles Standish has to get rid of some lice.11/06/2019
S5 • E7
Tiffany Haddish, Roy Wood Jr. & Thomas Lennon - UncensoredA woman is furious about her boyfriend's obsession with "Red Dead Redemption," a wannabe performer calls an acting school, and Terrence tries to plan Paris Hilton's wedding.11/13/2019
S5 • E8
Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll & Tracy MorganA rich bro tries to get a new festival off the ground, Spoonie Luv wants to purchase the perfect mattress, and Gladys needs help from a psychic.11/27/2019
S5 • E9
Adam Carolla, David Koechner & Natasha LeggeroBobby wants a pizza delivery guy to pick up his grandma from the police station, Elmer eats an earbud, and hemp milk brings back memories of Vietnam for Birchum.12/04/2019
S5 • E10
Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy GriffinGladys wants to trademark a popular phrase, a cat orders cleaners for his owner's apartment, and Terrence asks Bobby Brown to change his name for Millie Bobby Brown.12/11/2019