Crank Yankers

The puppet citizens of Yankerville pull one over on real, unsuspecting callers when celebs and comedians get on the phone and have a ball crank calling.
Watch Episodes

Playlists

The Best of Hadassah Guberman

8 Videos

The Best of Celebrity Assistant Terrence Catheter

9 Videos

The Best of Birchum

10 Videos

The Best of Landalious Truefeld

6 Videos

The Best of Bobby Fletcher

8 Videos

The Best of Gladys Murphy

7 Videos

The Best of Cammie Smith

8 Videos

The Best of Spoonie Luv

10 Videos

Crank Yankers - The Best of Niles Standish

4 Videos

Behind the Seams of Season 5: Getting Into Character

5 Videos

The Best of Elmer Higgins

12 Videos