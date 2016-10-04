Michael Kosta Correspondent

A stand-up veteran who has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Conan,' "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and @midnight, Michael Kosta has been a fixture on TV since his breakout performance at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. Prior to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Kosta co-created, produced and starred in "The Comment Section," guest-hosted "Attack of the Show" and co-hosted "Crowd Goes Wild" with Regis Philbin. He also served as a correspondent on "The Soup" spin-off series, "The Soup Investigates." Kosta starred in his own stand-up special for Comedy Central Presents and released his comedy album "Comedy for Attractive People" in 2015. He also appeared on This Week at the Comedy Cellar and This Is Not Happening.