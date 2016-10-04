WEEKNIGHTS 11/10c
October 4, 2016 - Ezra KleinIn this live episode, Trevor recaps the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine, Hasan Minhaj honors Joe Biden, and Ezra Klein discusses the 2016 election.10/04/2016
October 5, 2016 - Mark DuplassThe media creates scandals by taking remarks by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump out of context, Lewis Black urges millennials to vote, and Mark Duplass discusses "Blue Jay."10/05/2016
October 6, 2016 - Carmelo AnthonyRonny Chieng unpacks a racist segment from "The O'Reilly Factor," Desi Lydic investigates political sexism, and Carmelo Anthony discusses the Carmelo Anthony Foundation.10/06/2016
October 10, 2016 - Xavier BecerraDonald Trump brags about groping women in a 2005 video, Trevor likens Trump to an African dictator, and Xavier Becerra discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.10/10/2016
October 11, 2016 - Charlamagne Tha God - UncensoredDesi Lydic fact-checks 2016's second presidential debate, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's sexual assault scandal, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses "The Breakfast Club."10/11/2016
October 12, 2016 - Bryan ChristyConservative Christians defend Donald Trump's Pussygate comments, The Best F#@king News Team debates trigger warnings, and Bryan Christy discusses the rhino horn trade.10/12/2016
October 17, 2016 - Russell SimmonsThe U.S. bombs Yemen, Donald Trump claims that the 2016 presidential election will be rigged, and Russell Simmons discusses the Muslims Are Speaking Out campaign.10/17/2016
October 18, 2016 - Uzo AdubaMelania Trump addresses Donald Trump's Pussygate scandal, WikiLeaks publishes Hillary Clinton's emails and Wall Street speeches, and Uzo Aduba discusses "American Pastoral."10/18/2016
October 19, 2016 - Matt TaibbiIn this live episode, Trevor and Matt Taibbi unpack Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's final presidential debate, and Roy Wood Jr. grills apathetic black voters.10/19/2016
October 20, 2016 - Mike ColterDonald Trump threatens to challenge the results of the 2016 election, Roy Wood Jr. examines the struggles black journalists face, and Mike Colter discusses "Luke Cage."10/20/2016
Trevor NoahHost
Trevor Noah
Desi LydicCorrespondent
Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulce SloanCorrespondent
Dulce Sloan
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Michael KostaCorrespondent
Michael Kosta
Ronny ChiengCorrespondent
Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.Correspondent
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."