The Half Hour

- 23:55Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Dan SoderDan Soder suspects millennials ruin everything with gentrification and too many abbreviations.05/03/2013
- 25:55Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Nikki GlaserNikki Glaser discusses the perils of home waxing, explains what's keeping her from getting pregnant and ruminates about the plusses and minuses of sober sex.05/03/2013
- 25:25Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Erik GriffinErik Griffin shares his fear of horror movies, describes the different types of Workaholics fans and describes the pre-old age range.05/10/2013
- 25:25Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Joe DeRosaJoe DeRosa describes living in a crazy city, reveals who's preventing him from getting in shape and offers a suggestion to people torn between religion and science.05/10/2013
- 24:25Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Dan St. GermainDan St. Germain discusses his feelings about being single, living in New York City, the Connecticut Muffin chain and Evan Williams whiskey.05/17/2013
- 25:55Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Sean O'ConnorSean O'Connor explains the importance of glitter at a Ke$ha concert, how he briefly became a gay porn star and why Halloween is his favorite holiday.05/17/2013
- 24:25Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Jonah RayJonah Ray reveals what it's like to have a live-in girlfriend, remembers a tense game of Truth-or-Date and recounts an unpleasant encounter with a heavy metal musician.05/24/2013
- 24:54Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Gabe LiedmanGabe Liedman is tired of monkeys, but he does love all the anal sex in "Game of Thrones."05/24/2013
- 25:55Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Jared LoganJared Logan describes growing up in West Virginia, a sweet old lady who tested him for STDs and the worst movie date he ever had.05/31/2013
- 23:55Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
Mike LawrenceMike Lawrence describes fights with homeless people, the best part of working at McDonald's and seeing "Spaceballs" before "Star Wars."05/31/2013