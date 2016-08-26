The Half Hour

- 20:42Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Noah GardenswartzNoah Gardenswartz talks about a recent jewelry-based life change, explains why he likes drugs and gambling, and discusses the challenges of being a teacher.08/26/2016
S5 • E2
Ramon Rivas IIRamon Rivas II talks about spending time with his nieces and nephews, reveals why he has trouble with women and explains how he managed to survive on a budget in New York.08/26/2016
S5 • E3
Joe MachiJoe Machi dissects Tom Brady's faulty logic, points out the one way in which he and Bill Gates are similar and imagines a new alternative to pharmacies.09/02/2016
S5 • E4
Drew MichaelDrew Michael brainstorms about how he'd like to resolve an argument with his girlfriend and explains how conservatives can be accidentally progressive.09/02/2016
S5 • E5
Aparna NancherlaAparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.09/09/2016
S5 • E6
Nate FernaldNate Fernald describes his terrible week, divulges his various insecurities, shames a rude audience member and does a few impressions.09/09/2016
S5 • E7
Ali SiddiqAli Siddiq tells a story about his fiercely competitive daughter, faces the hard truth about his son and describes how living in a white neighborhood has changed him.09/16/2016
S5 • E8
Cy AmundsonCy Amundson reveals the strange ways in which his obsessive-compulsive disorder manifests itself, explains why he loves to lie and describes how to diffuse an argument.09/16/2016
S5 • E9
Emily HellerEmily Heller does some spot-on impressions, reveals the most annoying thing about her own brain and explains why she's happy being single.09/23/2016
S5 • E10
Erik BergstromErik Bergstrom opens up about his recent battle with cancer, reveals what ruined his last relationship and explains his issue with the Insane Clown Posse.09/23/2016