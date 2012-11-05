The Half Hour
S1 • E1
Rory ScovelRory Scovel takes comfort from Southern pilots, enjoys sex shop browsing and detests airport security.05/11/2012
S1 • E2
Michael PalascakMichael Palascak discusses his fear of ghost babies, his mixed feelings about SUVs and living with his parents after college.05/11/2012
S1 • E3
Na'im LynnNa'im Lynn describes how to secure a South African bride, the benefits of an alcohol colonic and why racism is counterproductive.05/18/2012
S1 • E4
Neal BrennanNeal Brennan explores depressing BBC news reporting, erotic photography of male bodies and his feelings about President Obama.05/18/2012
S1 • E5
Brendon WalshBrendon Walsh discusses everything from the postcoital thoughts of Fleshlight owners to the joys of wearing a fake mustache.05/25/2012
S1 • E6
Nick VatterottNick Vatterott does his best to avoid offending his fans, explains what he loves most about Halloween and imitates an unusual comic and a hardcore baby.05/25/2012
S1 • E7
Theo VonTheo Von shares his feelings about the PT Cruiser Convertible, fantasizes about the best way to spend money and explains his text-based friendship with a total stranger.06/01/2012
S1 • E8
Maronzio VanceMaronzio Vance faces off with a mall kiosk employee, fantasizes about a store that would make dating easier and reveals a compliment he gave that went horribly awry.06/01/2012
S1 • E9
Joe MandeJoe Mande shares tales of Twitter warfare, describes a terrifyingly confident girl in his neighborhood and imagines the life of the first man to drink milk.06/08/2012
S1 • E10
Garfunkel and OatesGarfunkel & Oates sing about Pat Robertson, smug pregnancies and orgasmic Go-Karts.06/08/2012