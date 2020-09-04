Crank Yankers

Desus & Mero Recruit a New Choo-Choo Crew Member

Season 6 E 1 • 05/12/2021

Desus & Mero try to build solidarity with a fellow model train proprietor.

Crank YankersS5 E12
Ariana Grande Rapids

Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) arranges a rafting excursion for Ariana Grande.
04/09/2020
Highlight
02:51

Crank YankersS5 E513
Bad Moustache

Brain Posehn calls a costume store to blame their merchandise for his failed job interview.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:53

Crank YankersS5 E14
Parks and Wiccan Rituals

Aubrey Plaza calls a park ranger to learn about the park's rules vis-a-vis Wiccan rituals.
04/23/2020
Highlight
03:16

Crank YankersS5 E15
Hadassah Learns About Volunteering

Hadassah calls to volunteer for an outdoor organization, but it quickly becomes apparent that she fundamentally misunderstands the nature of volunteering.
04/30/2020
Highlight
02:39

Crank YankersS5 E516
Niles Is Internet Famous

Niles Standish (Tony Barieri) tries to take his internet fame to the next level by getting a new camera setup to livestream his tickle fights with his twin brother Giles.
05/07/2020
Highlight
02:59

Crank YankersS5 E517
Public Breakup

Iliza Shlesinger conspires with a restaurant hostess to plan a humiliating public breakup.
05/14/2020
Sneak Peek
03:29

Crank YankersS5 E18
Elderly Fight Club

Landalious Truefeld (David Alan Grier) calls up a nursing home with hopes of organizing a senior citizen martial-arts league.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:15

Crank YankersS5 E18
Terrence FaceTimes a Foreskin Facialist

Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) helps Kanye West arrange a special skin treatment for his wife, Kim Kardashian.
05/21/2020
Highlight
03:23

Crank YankersS5 E19
Wine O'Clock

Heidi Gardner calls a vineyard to try and make her novelty clock more accurate.
05/28/2020
Highlight
02:42

Crank YankersS5 E20
Self-Love Enforcer

Life coach Punkie Johnson calls a holistic wellness center looking for a job that will allow her to practice an aggressive kind of self-care.
06/04/2020
Highlight
00:54

Highlight
04:05

Crank YankersS6 E1
Annie Murphy Gets Tangled Up

Annie Murphy seeks help getting untangled from her at-home aerial yoga setup.
05/12/2021
Highlight
03:43

Crank YankersS6 E2
Jennifer Lopez Goes Hat Shopping

Jennifer Lopez (Melissa Villasenor) looks for a very particular kind of hat.
05/14/2021
Highlight
00:48

Crank YankersS6 E2
Trixie Mattel Finds an Uplifting Voice

To stroke her short boyfriend's ego, Trixie Mattel encourages the salesman at a big and tall store to modify his voice.
05/14/2021
Highlight
00:57

Crank YankersS6 E3
J. B. Smoove's Critical Muffin Shipment

A driver (J. B. Smoove) calls a store to let them know they have an urgent delivery of 12,000 incoming.
05/21/2021
Highlight
00:59

Crank YankersS6 E3
Heidi Gardner - The First Miss Baby Texas

A disappointed mother (Heidi Gardner) recounts some of her own childhood accomplishments.
05/21/2021
Highlight
01:00

Crank YankersS6 E4
Gladys's Self-Acupuncture

Gladys (Wanda Sykes) needs help undoing her at-home acupuncture.
05/28/2021
Highlight
04:48

Crank YankersS6 E4
A Hippo for Hailey

Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) tries to help Justin Bieber buy a hippopotamus for his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
05/28/2021
Highlight
04:01

Crank YankersS6 E5
Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim Cash In

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim enlist help as they try to make money off their dying uncle.
06/08/2021
Highlight
00:30

Crank YankersS6 E5
Natasha Leggero Calls a Lost and Found

After a hockey game gone wrong, Natasha Leggero is in search of a lost Brad Garrett autograph.
06/08/2021
Highlight
01:01

Crank YankersS6 E6
A Nursing Home Aide Tries to Fulfill a Veteran's Last Wish

While working at a nursing home, an aide calls a fireworks store with a bucket list request for a thrill-seeking veteran.
06/11/2021
