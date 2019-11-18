Lights Out with David Spade

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E56
November 18, 2019 - Anna Faris, Guy Branum & Jeff Garlin

Anna Faris, Guy Branum and Jeff Garlin discuss Kanye West's first opera and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Liz Carey pranks strangers with a fart machine.
11/18/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E57
November 19, 2019 - Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser & Ron Funches

Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches discuss a 10-year-old's viral Christmas list and the fate of secret Santa in the office, and Tim Dillon answers viewer questions.
11/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E58
November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock

Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
11/20/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E59
November 21, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts & Tom Papa

Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts and Tom Papa discuss Coldplay's tour hiatus, Zac Efron's off-the-grid survival show and the world's first vagina museum in London.
11/21/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E60
December 2, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald & Kevin Nealon

Spade riffs on Snoop Dogg's lullaby greatest hits album, and Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon and Dennis Miller reminisce about their days on "SNL" and answer audience questions.
12/02/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E61
December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay

"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
12/03/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E62
December 4, 2019 - Brent Morin, Andrea Savage & Adam Ray

Brent Morin, Andrea Savage and Adam Ray discuss rumors that Willie Nelson quit smoking weed, James McAvoy's height discrimination claim and a proposal prank gone wrong.
12/04/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E63
December 5, 2019 - Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick & Casey Wilson

Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick and Casey Wilson discuss the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise and a new Las Vegas slogan, and Spade and Anna Faris have a popularity contest.
12/05/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E64
December 9, 2019 - Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub & Megan Gailey

Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub and Megan Gailey discuss the 2020 Golden Globes nominees, a risque Goop ad and a Walmart holiday sweater depicting Santa doing drugs.
12/09/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E65
December 10, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi & Bert Kreischer

Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi and Bert Kreischer discuss Cardi B's holy marriage intervention, a bizarre Russian plastic surgery trend and America's growing fear of A.I.
12/10/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E66
December 11, 2019 - Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder & Chris Franjola

Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder and Chris Franjola discuss Chris Harrison's wedding officiant side hustle, a proposed glitter ban and Megan Fox's vegan education for her kids.
12/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E67
December 12, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon & Nate Bargatze

Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon and Nate Bargatze discuss Kelly Ripa's plastic surgery reveal, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage delay, and a workout gone painfully wrong.
12/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E68
December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher

Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E69
December 17, 2019 - King Bach, Erik Griffin & Cristela Alonzo

King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo talk about "Cats" star Jason Derulo's claim about his penis and discuss a new Instagram feature, and Spade angles for a job.
12/17/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E70
December 18, 2019 - Adam Sandler

"Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler sits down with Spade to take questions from the audience and chat about their long history together as friends and comedy collaborators.
12/18/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E71
December 19, 2019 - Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons & Nicole Byer

Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer discuss Kate Beckinsale's marriage advice, Nick Swardson calls in, and Sarah Tiana watches "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E73
January 7, 2020 - Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo & Rick Ingraham

Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham discuss the new contestant on "The Bachelor" and Sharon Stone's dating app blunder, and Spade dishes on his Aspen, CO, trip.
01/07/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E74
January 8, 2020 - Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale & Morgan Stewart

Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewart discuss a shakeup in Britain's royal family and Pope Francis's hand-slapping controversy, and Karamo Brown tries stand-up.
01/08/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E75
January 9, 2020 - Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock & Sarah Tiana

Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figure drama, Elon Musk and Grimes's baby rumors and disturbing statistics about spiders.
01/09/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E76
January 13, 2020 - Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz & Jeremiah Watkins

Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the 2020 Oscar snubs, the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle and Drake's million-dollar gift to himself.
01/13/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E77
January 14, 2020 - Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan & Chris Hardwick

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss the champagne drama on "The Bachelor," Cardi B's political aspirations and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new TV series.
01/14/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77
Cardi B's Political Aspirations & Meghan Markle's Disney Gig

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss Cardi B's possible future in politics and Meghan Markle's voice-over deal with Disney.
01/14/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77
Champagne Drama on "The Bachelor"

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick unpack the latest episode of "The Bachelor" and one contestant's unfortunate champagne incident.
01/14/2020
