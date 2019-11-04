Lights Out with David Spade
November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock
Season 1 E 58 • 11/20/2019
Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E48November 4, 2019 - Celeste Barber & The Sklar Brothers
Celeste Barber and the Sklar Brothers discuss Kanye West's pricey brunch and a shake-up at McDonald's, and Spade reveals his role on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."
11/04/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E49November 5, 2019 - Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny & Brendan Schaub
Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny and Brendan Schaub discuss Keanu Reeves's relationship rumors and Matthew McConaughey's Instagram debut, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
11/05/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E50November 6, 2019 - Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons & Jessica Kirson
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Jessica Kirson discuss Chris Brown's yard sale and a Snapchat filter used to scare children, and a cocaine expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E51November 7, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes & Hannah Hart
Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes and Hannah Hart discuss Kim Kardashian's take on Instagram likes, the concept of micro-cheating and Will Smith's choice to livestream his colonoscopy.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E52November 11, 2019 - Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino & Erik Griffin
Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino and Erik Griffin discuss fashion at the People's Choice Awards and an audience's adverse reaction to Drake, and Spade negotiates with Chili's.
11/11/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E53November 12, 2019 - Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane & Esther Povitsky
Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane and Esther Povitsky discuss a shaky launch for Disney+ and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ride in a tank, and Spade dedicates the show's stage to Chili's.
11/12/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E54November 13, 2019 - Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana & Brian Posehn
Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana and Brian Posehn discuss John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" title and a New Jersey town overrun by wild turkeys, and comedian Rachel Mac performs.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E55November 14, 2019 - Jeff Ross, Brad Williams & Annie Lederman
Spade riffs on Kanye West and Joel Osteen's church service; Jeff Ross, Brad Williams and Annie Lederman discuss the CMAs; and Sarah Tiana heads to the People's Choice Awards.
11/14/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E56November 18, 2019 - Anna Faris, Guy Branum & Jeff Garlin
Anna Faris, Guy Branum and Jeff Garlin discuss Kanye West's first opera and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Liz Carey pranks strangers with a fart machine.
11/18/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E57November 19, 2019 - Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser & Ron Funches
Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches discuss a 10-year-old's viral Christmas list and the fate of secret Santa in the office, and Tim Dillon answers viewer questions.
11/19/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E58November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock
Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E59November 21, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts & Tom Papa
Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts and Tom Papa discuss Coldplay's tour hiatus, Zac Efron's off-the-grid survival show and the world's first vagina museum in London.
11/21/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E60December 2, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald & Kevin Nealon
Spade riffs on Snoop Dogg's lullaby greatest hits album, and Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon and Dennis Miller reminisce about their days on "SNL" and answer audience questions.
12/02/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E61December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay
"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
12/03/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E62December 4, 2019 - Brent Morin, Andrea Savage & Adam Ray
Brent Morin, Andrea Savage and Adam Ray discuss rumors that Willie Nelson quit smoking weed, James McAvoy's height discrimination claim and a proposal prank gone wrong.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E63December 5, 2019 - Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick & Casey Wilson
Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick and Casey Wilson discuss the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise and a new Las Vegas slogan, and Spade and Anna Faris have a popularity contest.
12/05/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E64December 9, 2019 - Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub & Megan Gailey
Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub and Megan Gailey discuss the 2020 Golden Globes nominees, a risque Goop ad and a Walmart holiday sweater depicting Santa doing drugs.
12/09/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E65December 10, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi & Bert Kreischer
Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi and Bert Kreischer discuss Cardi B's holy marriage intervention, a bizarre Russian plastic surgery trend and America's growing fear of A.I.
12/10/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E66December 11, 2019 - Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder & Chris Franjola
Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder and Chris Franjola discuss Chris Harrison's wedding officiant side hustle, a proposed glitter ban and Megan Fox's vegan education for her kids.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E67December 12, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon & Nate Bargatze
Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon and Nate Bargatze discuss Kelly Ripa's plastic surgery reveal, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage delay, and a workout gone painfully wrong.
12/12/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E68December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher
Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Highlight
04:06
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E68Harvey Weinstein's Self-Congratulatory Whine & Birthday Bashes for Taylor Swift and Sean Combs
Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher discuss Harvey Weinstein's claim that he deserves praise for helping women and react to Taylor Swift's and Sean Combs's birthday pics.
12/16/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021