Lights Out with David Spade

November 21, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts & Tom Papa

Season 1 E 59 • 11/21/2019

Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts and Tom Papa discuss Coldplay's tour hiatus, Zac Efron's off-the-grid survival show and the world's first vagina museum in London.

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E49
November 5, 2019 - Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny & Brendan Schaub

Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny and Brendan Schaub discuss Keanu Reeves's relationship rumors and Matthew McConaughey's Instagram debut, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
11/05/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E50
November 6, 2019 - Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons & Jessica Kirson

Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Jessica Kirson discuss Chris Brown's yard sale and a Snapchat filter used to scare children, and a cocaine expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
11/06/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E51
November 7, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes & Hannah Hart

Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes and Hannah Hart discuss Kim Kardashian's take on Instagram likes, the concept of micro-cheating and Will Smith's choice to livestream his colonoscopy.
11/07/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E52
November 11, 2019 - Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino & Erik Griffin

Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino and Erik Griffin discuss fashion at the People's Choice Awards and an audience's adverse reaction to Drake, and Spade negotiates with Chili's.
11/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E53
November 12, 2019 - Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane & Esther Povitsky

Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane and Esther Povitsky discuss a shaky launch for Disney+ and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ride in a tank, and Spade dedicates the show's stage to Chili's.
11/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E54
November 13, 2019 - Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana & Brian Posehn

Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana and Brian Posehn discuss John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" title and a New Jersey town overrun by wild turkeys, and comedian Rachel Mac performs.
11/13/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E55
November 14, 2019 - Jeff Ross, Brad Williams & Annie Lederman

Spade riffs on Kanye West and Joel Osteen's church service; Jeff Ross, Brad Williams and Annie Lederman discuss the CMAs; and Sarah Tiana heads to the People's Choice Awards.
11/14/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E56
November 18, 2019 - Anna Faris, Guy Branum & Jeff Garlin

Anna Faris, Guy Branum and Jeff Garlin discuss Kanye West's first opera and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Liz Carey pranks strangers with a fart machine.
11/18/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E57
November 19, 2019 - Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser & Ron Funches

Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches discuss a 10-year-old's viral Christmas list and the fate of secret Santa in the office, and Tim Dillon answers viewer questions.
11/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E58
November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock

Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
11/20/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E60
December 2, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald & Kevin Nealon

Spade riffs on Snoop Dogg's lullaby greatest hits album, and Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon and Dennis Miller reminisce about their days on "SNL" and answer audience questions.
12/02/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E61
December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay

"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
12/03/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E62
December 4, 2019 - Brent Morin, Andrea Savage & Adam Ray

Brent Morin, Andrea Savage and Adam Ray discuss rumors that Willie Nelson quit smoking weed, James McAvoy's height discrimination claim and a proposal prank gone wrong.
12/04/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E63
December 5, 2019 - Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick & Casey Wilson

Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick and Casey Wilson discuss the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise and a new Las Vegas slogan, and Spade and Anna Faris have a popularity contest.
12/05/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E64
December 9, 2019 - Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub & Megan Gailey

Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub and Megan Gailey discuss the 2020 Golden Globes nominees, a risque Goop ad and a Walmart holiday sweater depicting Santa doing drugs.
12/09/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E65
December 10, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi & Bert Kreischer

Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi and Bert Kreischer discuss Cardi B's holy marriage intervention, a bizarre Russian plastic surgery trend and America's growing fear of A.I.
12/10/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E66
December 11, 2019 - Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder & Chris Franjola

Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder and Chris Franjola discuss Chris Harrison's wedding officiant side hustle, a proposed glitter ban and Megan Fox's vegan education for her kids.
12/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E67
December 12, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon & Nate Bargatze

Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon and Nate Bargatze discuss Kelly Ripa's plastic surgery reveal, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage delay, and a workout gone painfully wrong.
12/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E68
December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher

Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E69
December 17, 2019 - King Bach, Erik Griffin & Cristela Alonzo

King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo talk about "Cats" star Jason Derulo's claim about his penis and discuss a new Instagram feature, and Spade angles for a job.
12/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E69
Jason Derulo's Edited-Out Penis in "Cats" & Instagram's Call to Rethink Inappropriate Captions

King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo discuss Jason Derulo's claim that his penis was CGI'd out of "Cats" and an Instagram feature that warns against offensive captions.
12/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E69
Davey's Extra Gravy - Spade Wants a Side Gig for the Holidays

Spade makes the case that he's uniquely qualified for a job as a Christmas bell ringer for the Salvation Army, but he has a few ground rules.
12/17/2019
