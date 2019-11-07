Lights Out with David Spade
December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay
Season 1 E 61 • 12/03/2019
"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E51November 7, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes & Hannah Hart
Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes and Hannah Hart discuss Kim Kardashian's take on Instagram likes, the concept of micro-cheating and Will Smith's choice to livestream his colonoscopy.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E52November 11, 2019 - Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino & Erik Griffin
Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino and Erik Griffin discuss fashion at the People's Choice Awards and an audience's adverse reaction to Drake, and Spade negotiates with Chili's.
11/11/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E53November 12, 2019 - Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane & Esther Povitsky
Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane and Esther Povitsky discuss a shaky launch for Disney+ and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ride in a tank, and Spade dedicates the show's stage to Chili's.
11/12/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E54November 13, 2019 - Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana & Brian Posehn
Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana and Brian Posehn discuss John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" title and a New Jersey town overrun by wild turkeys, and comedian Rachel Mac performs.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E55November 14, 2019 - Jeff Ross, Brad Williams & Annie Lederman
Spade riffs on Kanye West and Joel Osteen's church service; Jeff Ross, Brad Williams and Annie Lederman discuss the CMAs; and Sarah Tiana heads to the People's Choice Awards.
11/14/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E56November 18, 2019 - Anna Faris, Guy Branum & Jeff Garlin
Anna Faris, Guy Branum and Jeff Garlin discuss Kanye West's first opera and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Liz Carey pranks strangers with a fart machine.
11/18/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E57November 19, 2019 - Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser & Ron Funches
Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches discuss a 10-year-old's viral Christmas list and the fate of secret Santa in the office, and Tim Dillon answers viewer questions.
11/19/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E58November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock
Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E59November 21, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts & Tom Papa
Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts and Tom Papa discuss Coldplay's tour hiatus, Zac Efron's off-the-grid survival show and the world's first vagina museum in London.
11/21/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E60December 2, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald & Kevin Nealon
Spade riffs on Snoop Dogg's lullaby greatest hits album, and Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon and Dennis Miller reminisce about their days on "SNL" and answer audience questions.
12/02/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E61December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay
"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
12/03/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E62December 4, 2019 - Brent Morin, Andrea Savage & Adam Ray
Brent Morin, Andrea Savage and Adam Ray discuss rumors that Willie Nelson quit smoking weed, James McAvoy's height discrimination claim and a proposal prank gone wrong.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E63December 5, 2019 - Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick & Casey Wilson
Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick and Casey Wilson discuss the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise and a new Las Vegas slogan, and Spade and Anna Faris have a popularity contest.
12/05/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E64December 9, 2019 - Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub & Megan Gailey
Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub and Megan Gailey discuss the 2020 Golden Globes nominees, a risque Goop ad and a Walmart holiday sweater depicting Santa doing drugs.
12/09/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E65December 10, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi & Bert Kreischer
Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi and Bert Kreischer discuss Cardi B's holy marriage intervention, a bizarre Russian plastic surgery trend and America's growing fear of A.I.
12/10/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E66December 11, 2019 - Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder & Chris Franjola
Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder and Chris Franjola discuss Chris Harrison's wedding officiant side hustle, a proposed glitter ban and Megan Fox's vegan education for her kids.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E67December 12, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon & Nate Bargatze
Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon and Nate Bargatze discuss Kelly Ripa's plastic surgery reveal, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage delay, and a workout gone painfully wrong.
12/12/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E68December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher
Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E69December 17, 2019 - King Bach, Erik Griffin & Cristela Alonzo
King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo talk about "Cats" star Jason Derulo's claim about his penis and discuss a new Instagram feature, and Spade angles for a job.
12/17/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E70December 18, 2019 - Adam Sandler
"Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler sits down with Spade to take questions from the audience and chat about their long history together as friends and comedy collaborators.
12/18/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E71December 19, 2019 - Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons & Nicole Byer
Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer discuss Kate Beckinsale's marriage advice, Nick Swardson calls in, and Sarah Tiana watches "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/19/2019
Highlight
06:48
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E71Nick Swardson Calls in, Kate Beckinsale's Marriage Advice & "Star Wars" Fans Camp Out
Nick Swardson dials in from icy Minnesota, and Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer weigh in on Kate Beckinsale's relationship advice and die-hard "Star Wars" fans.
12/19/2019
Highlight
02:22
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E71John Boyega Gives Sarah Tiana Advice at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Premiere
Sarah Tiana heads to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where she seeks out parenting advice from stars including Anthony Daniels and John Boyega.
12/19/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021