Lights Out with David Spade
December 10, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi & Bert Kreischer
Season 1 E 65 • 12/10/2019
Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi and Bert Kreischer discuss Cardi B's holy marriage intervention, a bizarre Russian plastic surgery trend and America's growing fear of A.I.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E55November 14, 2019 - Jeff Ross, Brad Williams & Annie Lederman
Spade riffs on Kanye West and Joel Osteen's church service; Jeff Ross, Brad Williams and Annie Lederman discuss the CMAs; and Sarah Tiana heads to the People's Choice Awards.
11/14/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E56November 18, 2019 - Anna Faris, Guy Branum & Jeff Garlin
Anna Faris, Guy Branum and Jeff Garlin discuss Kanye West's first opera and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Liz Carey pranks strangers with a fart machine.
11/18/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E57November 19, 2019 - Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser & Ron Funches
Ray Romano, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches discuss a 10-year-old's viral Christmas list and the fate of secret Santa in the office, and Tim Dillon answers viewer questions.
11/19/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E58November 20, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport & Tony Rock
Liza Treyger, Michael Rapaport and Tony Rock discuss Ja Rule's Fyre Festival lawsuit and Kanye West's new Wyoming ranch, and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell tries stand-up.
11/20/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E59November 21, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts & Tom Papa
Fortune Feimster, Reggie Watts and Tom Papa discuss Coldplay's tour hiatus, Zac Efron's off-the-grid survival show and the world's first vagina museum in London.
11/21/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E60December 2, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald & Kevin Nealon
Spade riffs on Snoop Dogg's lullaby greatest hits album, and Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon and Dennis Miller reminisce about their days on "SNL" and answer audience questions.
12/02/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E61December 3, 2019 - Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman & Dusty Slay
"Saturday Night Live" stars call in, Rob Lowe, Annie Lederman and Dusty Slay discuss a viral Peloton ad, and Spade reveals his deleted scene from "The Irishman."
12/03/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E62December 4, 2019 - Brent Morin, Andrea Savage & Adam Ray
Brent Morin, Andrea Savage and Adam Ray discuss rumors that Willie Nelson quit smoking weed, James McAvoy's height discrimination claim and a proposal prank gone wrong.
12/04/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E63December 5, 2019 - Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick & Casey Wilson
Nico Santos, Chris Hardwick and Casey Wilson discuss the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise and a new Las Vegas slogan, and Spade and Anna Faris have a popularity contest.
12/05/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E64December 9, 2019 - Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub & Megan Gailey
Rick Ingraham, Brendan Schaub and Megan Gailey discuss the 2020 Golden Globes nominees, a risque Goop ad and a Walmart holiday sweater depicting Santa doing drugs.
12/09/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E66December 11, 2019 - Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder & Chris Franjola
Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder and Chris Franjola discuss Chris Harrison's wedding officiant side hustle, a proposed glitter ban and Megan Fox's vegan education for her kids.
12/11/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E67December 12, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon & Nate Bargatze
Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon and Nate Bargatze discuss Kelly Ripa's plastic surgery reveal, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage delay, and a workout gone painfully wrong.
12/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E68December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher
Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E69December 17, 2019 - King Bach, Erik Griffin & Cristela Alonzo
King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo talk about "Cats" star Jason Derulo's claim about his penis and discuss a new Instagram feature, and Spade angles for a job.
12/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E70December 18, 2019 - Adam Sandler
"Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler sits down with Spade to take questions from the audience and chat about their long history together as friends and comedy collaborators.
12/18/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E71December 19, 2019 - Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons & Nicole Byer
Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer discuss Kate Beckinsale's marriage advice, Nick Swardson calls in, and Sarah Tiana watches "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/19/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E73January 7, 2020 - Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo & Rick Ingraham
Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham discuss the new contestant on "The Bachelor" and Sharon Stone's dating app blunder, and Spade dishes on his Aspen, CO, trip.
01/07/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E74January 8, 2020 - Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale & Morgan Stewart
Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewart discuss a shakeup in Britain's royal family and Pope Francis's hand-slapping controversy, and Karamo Brown tries stand-up.
01/08/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E75January 9, 2020 - Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock & Sarah Tiana
Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figure drama, Elon Musk and Grimes's baby rumors and disturbing statistics about spiders.
01/09/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E76January 13, 2020 - Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz & Jeremiah Watkins
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the 2020 Oscar snubs, the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle and Drake's million-dollar gift to himself.
01/13/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76Oscars So Boring - The 2020 Nominees and Snubs
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins weigh in on the 2020 Oscar snubs and the backlash over the lack of diversity in the Academy's nominations.
01/13/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Vagina-Scented Candle & Queen Elizabeth's Family Meeting
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop vagina-scented candle and Queen Elizabeth's call for a royal family meeting.
01/13/2020
