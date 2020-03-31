The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 16, 2020 - Mark Cuban
Season 25 E 91 • 04/16/2020
April 16, 2020 - Mark CubanTrevor examines COVID-19 conspiracy theories, Lewis Black describes his life under quarantine, and Mark Cuban discusses his work with the White House on reopening the economy.
23:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E81March 31, 2020 - Kevin Love
Trevor and his correspondents try to determine what day it is, and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love discusses his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the pandemic.
03/31/2020
23:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E82April 1, 2020 - Gretchen Whitmer
President Trump suddenly gets serious about the coronavirus, Ronny Chieng catches up with Andrew Yang, and Trevor interviews Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about COVID-19.
04/01/2020
32:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E83April 2, 2020 - Bill Gates
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Roy Wood Jr. goes into battle mode against COVID-19, and Bill Gates weighs in on the cause of the pandemic and the resources needed to end it.
04/02/2020
24:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E84April 6, 2020 - Jennifer Garner
Trevor enlists his correspondents to help him figure out how to make a protective mask, and actress Jennifer Garner discusses her charitable initiative, Save with Stories.
04/06/2020
26:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E85April 7, 2020 - Gita Gopinath
Wisconsin holds its primary election despite the pandemic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cap off Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Trevor interviews IMF economist Gita Gopinath.
04/07/2020
25:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E86April 8, 2020 - Roxane Gay
Black Americans get hit hardest by COVID-19, Dulce Sloan roasts the backgrounds of news anchor footage, and Roxane Gay discusses her effort to help during the pandemic crisis.
04/08/2020
24:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E87April 9, 2020 - Darren Walker
Divorces increase due to pandemic lockdowns, Jordan Klepper learns about doomsday preparation, and Darren Walker discusses the threat COVID-19 poses to incarcerated Americans.
04/09/2020
26:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E88April 13, 2020 - Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Trevor covers pandemic-era Easter celebrations, Desi Lydic talks about mental health self-care with Dr. Steven Taylor, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses Feeding America.
04/13/2020
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E89April 14, 2020 - Christina Koch
President Trump insists he has total authority over the states, The Daily Show correspondents offer video chatting etiquette, and astronaut Christina Koch chats with Trevor.
04/14/2020
26:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E90April 15, 2020 - Lori Lightfoot
President Trump demands his signature on COVID-19 relief checks, Jaboukie Young-White basks in life under quarantine, and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot chats with Trevor.
04/15/2020
23:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E91April 16, 2020 - Mark Cuban
Trevor examines COVID-19 conspiracy theories, Lewis Black describes his life under quarantine, and Mark Cuban discusses his work with the White House on reopening the economy.
04/16/2020
26:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E92April 20, 2020 - Phil Murphy & Stephen Curry
Right-wing protesters gather to demand an end to statewide coronavirus lockdowns, and Trevor talks to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.
04/20/2020
25:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E93April 21, 2020 - Amanda Nguyen
President Trump announces an immigration ban, Jordan Klepper gets tips from survivalist Pat McNamara, and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen discusses her Survivor Safe Haven program.
04/21/2020
26:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E94April 22, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo
Trevor has an in-depth interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his urgent efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the crisis has impacted him personally.
04/22/2020
26:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E95April 23, 2020 - Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds & Teddy Riley
President Trump remains consistently chaotic, Roy Wood Jr. mixes a quarantine cocktail, and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley discuss their R&B Instagram battle.
04/23/2020
36:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E96April 27, 2020 - Keisha Lance Bottoms
President Trump suggests injected disinfectants can fight COVID-19, Roy Wood Jr. gets do-it-yourself haircut tips, and Trevor interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
04/27/2020
35:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E97April 28, 2020 - Tammy Duckworth
Banks and big businesses exploit the Paycheck Protection Program, Michael Kosta presents a travelogue of his home, and Trevor interviews Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
04/28/2020
35:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E98April 29, 2020 - Larry Hogan
COVID-19 deals a blow to America's food supply chain, The Daily Show correspondents look back on life before quarantine, and Trevor interviews Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
04/29/2020
36:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E99April 30, 2020 - Danny Meyer
Neighbors come up with novel ways to stay engaged with one another, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and Trevor interviews renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer.
04/30/2020
36:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E100May 4, 2020 - Anders Tegnell
Protesters demand an end to state lockdowns, Jaboukie Young-White talks to COVID-19 survivors about an anti-gay blood donation ban, and Trevor interviews Dr. Anders Tegnell.
05/04/2020
35:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E101May 5, 2020 - Thomas Piketty & Amandla Stenberg
Americans lash out against face mask requirements, author Thomas Piketty discusses "Capital and Ideology," and actor Amandla Stenberg talks about "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
Highlight
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Coronavirus Mask Wars
Many Americans lash out against requirements to wear masks in public spaces with protests, violence and lawsuits, and several government leaders lead by bad example.
05/05/2020
Highlight
02:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101A Ray of Sunshine - Test-Free Driver's Licenses in Georgia, One Tattoo Per Day & Ravenous Seagulls
Georgia issues driver's licenses without requiring a driving test, a U.K. man gives himself a new tattoo each day during lockdown, and seagulls hunt rats and pigeons in Rome.
05/05/2020
Interview
07:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Amandla Stenberg - Exuding Zen During the Pandemic Crisis and Starring in "The Eddy"
Actor Amandla Stenberg talks about how she's helping her online followers cope with the COVID-19 crisis, her journey as a violinist and her Netflix series "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Grim COVID-19 Death Toll Prediction, Mutant Coronavirus Strain & Faulty Antibody Tests
Experts warn that relaxing social distancing could lead to a massive death toll, a more contagious COVID-19 strain emerges, and antibody tests hit a major snag in the U.S.
05/05/2020
