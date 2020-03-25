The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 13, 2020 - Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Season 25 E 88 • 04/13/2020
Trevor covers pandemic-era Easter celebrations, Desi Lydic talks about mental health self-care with Dr. Steven Taylor, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses Feeding America.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E78March 25, 2020 - Dr. Vivek Murthy
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Ronny Chieng gives a dispatch from Australia, and Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses challenges facing medical professionals and his book "Together."
03/25/2020
Full Ep
23:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E79March 26, 2020 - Dr. Anthony Fauci
Renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the threat posed by COVID-19, and Trevor releases anti-tourism ads to keep people from visiting Florida, Alaska and Hawaii.
03/26/2020
Full Ep
26:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E80March 30, 2020 - Gavin Newsom
Trevor likens President Trump to Joe Exotic from "Tiger King," Jaboukie Young-White interviews Dr. Peter Hotez, and California Governor Gavin Newsom discusses the coronavirus.
03/30/2020
Full Ep
23:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E81March 31, 2020 - Kevin Love
Trevor and his correspondents try to determine what day it is, and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love discusses his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the pandemic.
03/31/2020
Full Ep
23:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E82April 1, 2020 - Gretchen Whitmer
President Trump suddenly gets serious about the coronavirus, Ronny Chieng catches up with Andrew Yang, and Trevor interviews Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about COVID-19.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
32:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E83April 2, 2020 - Bill Gates
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Roy Wood Jr. goes into battle mode against COVID-19, and Bill Gates weighs in on the cause of the pandemic and the resources needed to end it.
04/02/2020
Full Ep
24:07
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E84April 6, 2020 - Jennifer Garner
Trevor enlists his correspondents to help him figure out how to make a protective mask, and actress Jennifer Garner discusses her charitable initiative, Save with Stories.
04/06/2020
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E85April 7, 2020 - Gita Gopinath
Wisconsin holds its primary election despite the pandemic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cap off Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Trevor interviews IMF economist Gita Gopinath.
04/07/2020
Full Ep
25:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E86April 8, 2020 - Roxane Gay
Black Americans get hit hardest by COVID-19, Dulce Sloan roasts the backgrounds of news anchor footage, and Roxane Gay discusses her effort to help during the pandemic crisis.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
24:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E87April 9, 2020 - Darren Walker
Divorces increase due to pandemic lockdowns, Jordan Klepper learns about doomsday preparation, and Darren Walker discusses the threat COVID-19 poses to incarcerated Americans.
04/09/2020
Full Ep
26:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E88April 13, 2020 - Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Trevor covers pandemic-era Easter celebrations, Desi Lydic talks about mental health self-care with Dr. Steven Taylor, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses Feeding America.
04/13/2020
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E89April 14, 2020 - Christina Koch
President Trump insists he has total authority over the states, The Daily Show correspondents offer video chatting etiquette, and astronaut Christina Koch chats with Trevor.
04/14/2020
Full Ep
26:18
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E90April 15, 2020 - Lori Lightfoot
President Trump demands his signature on COVID-19 relief checks, Jaboukie Young-White basks in life under quarantine, and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot chats with Trevor.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
23:37
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E91April 16, 2020 - Mark Cuban
Trevor examines COVID-19 conspiracy theories, Lewis Black describes his life under quarantine, and Mark Cuban discusses his work with the White House on reopening the economy.
04/16/2020
Full Ep
26:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E92April 20, 2020 - Phil Murphy & Stephen Curry
Right-wing protesters gather to demand an end to statewide coronavirus lockdowns, and Trevor talks to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.
04/20/2020
Full Ep
25:08
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E93April 21, 2020 - Amanda Nguyen
President Trump announces an immigration ban, Jordan Klepper gets tips from survivalist Pat McNamara, and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen discusses her Survivor Safe Haven program.
04/21/2020
Full Ep
26:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E94April 22, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo
Trevor has an in-depth interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his urgent efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the crisis has impacted him personally.
04/22/2020
Full Ep
26:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E95April 23, 2020 - Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds & Teddy Riley
President Trump remains consistently chaotic, Roy Wood Jr. mixes a quarantine cocktail, and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley discuss their R&B Instagram battle.
04/23/2020
Full Ep
36:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E96April 27, 2020 - Keisha Lance Bottoms
President Trump suggests injected disinfectants can fight COVID-19, Roy Wood Jr. gets do-it-yourself haircut tips, and Trevor interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
04/27/2020
Full Ep
35:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E97April 28, 2020 - Tammy Duckworth
Banks and big businesses exploit the Paycheck Protection Program, Michael Kosta presents a travelogue of his home, and Trevor interviews Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
04/28/2020
Full Ep
35:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E98April 29, 2020 - Larry Hogan
COVID-19 deals a blow to America's food supply chain, The Daily Show correspondents look back on life before quarantine, and Trevor interviews Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
04/29/2020
Highlight
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98A Ray of Sunshine - Tupac Shakur Confusion in Kentucky & Massive McDonald's Cravings in New Zealand
A man named Tupac Shakur applies for unemployment in Kentucky, New Zealanders flock to McDonald's after the country reopens, and fashion fans recreate famous Met Gala outfits.
04/29/2020
Highlight
07:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98COVID-19 Threatens America's Food Supply Chain
Trump orders America's meat processing plants to stay open despite cases of COVID-19 among workers, and Belgium inspires Roy Wood Jr. to release a PSA.
04/29/2020
Highlight
03:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98What I Miss
Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Jaboukie Young-White reminisce about the many things they miss from life before the coronavirus lockdown.
04/29/2020
Highlight
05:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98America's Grim COVID-19 Milestone, Secondary Risks from the Pandemic & Oscars for Streaming Films
U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass the number of American deaths from the Vietnam War, kids fall behind on standard vaccinations, and streaming-only movies become Oscar-worthy.
04/29/2020
Interview
10:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98Larry Hogan - The Maryland Governor's Bipartisan Battle Against the Coronavirus
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan discusses his COVID-19 coordination with other governors, demanding federal aid from the White House and his plan to safely reopen his state.
04/29/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021