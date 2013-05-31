The Half Hour

Adam Newman

Season 3 E 4 • 06/13/2014

Adam Newman tackles tough topics like being a basketball fan in New York, going to school in the South and his love for children's songs about diarrhea.

The Half Hour
S2 • E10
Mike Lawrence

Mike Lawrence describes fights with homeless people, the best part of working at McDonald's and seeing "Spaceballs" before "Star Wars."
05/31/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E11
Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel gets into an argument at his local liquor store, encounters a capable toddler and reveals a secret about marriage.
06/07/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E12
Cristela Alonzo

Cristela Alonzo describes the post-Halloween walk of shame, using the McRib to tell time and her hatred of nail salon small talk.
06/07/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E13
Andy Haynes

Andy Haynes fantasizes about a new-and-improved subway system, explains why getting engaged sucks for men and describes his gangster rescue cats.
06/14/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E14
Ben Kronberg

Ben Kronberg asks life's big questions, talks pooping strategy and invents new names for everything from farts to underwater boners.
06/14/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E15
Baron Vaughn

Baron Vaughn talks about growing up in a rough neighborhood, the relative trustworthiness of cereal mascots and the test that all black people secretly give each other.
06/21/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E16
Sean Patton

Sean Patton explains the best way to win a fight, reveals his desire to be a fraternity's pledge master and describes his dream of being a matchmaker for people with STDs.
06/21/2013
The Half Hour
S3 • E1
Chris Distefano

Chris Distefano covers everything from his recent breakup to gentrification in New York City to his father's unusual accent.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E2
Michael Che

Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E3
Tommy Johnagin

Tommy Johnagin covers everything from teaching his mother to use technology to buying his girlfriend lingerie to accidentally getting drunk before the birth of his daughter.
06/13/2014
The Half Hour
The Half Hour
S3 • E5
Chris Gethard

Chris Gethard reveals the story behind one of his tattoos, describes falling off the wagon at Bonnaroo and explains why he hates public displays of affection.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E6
Ron Funches

Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E7
Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E8
Yannis Pappas

Yannis Pappas touches on his recent breakup, moving to Miami and how we've all become addicted to our cell phones.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E9
Damien Lemon

Damien Lemon talks about his hatred of destination weddings, failed novelists writing Yelp reviews and his dream of having sex with a hand dryer.
07/11/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E10
Rachel Feinstein

Rachel Feinstein discusses her postcoital behavior, her embarrassing mother and her mortal fear of marrying a theater teacher named Richard.
07/11/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E11
Mark Normand

Mark Normand discusses women's pictures on Facebook, lazy racism and hanging out at gay bars.
07/18/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E12
Joe Wengert

Joe Wengert describes his terrible public interactions, the trouble with catchy songs and a new game that he invented to make life easier.
07/18/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E13
Kurt Braunohler

Kurt Braunohler talks about his unmitigated hatred of biscotti, the airport security strategies he uses and the unfortunate way that he discovered masturbation.
07/25/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E14
Joe Zimmerman

Joe Zimmerman discusses selling out free shows, his battles with hypochondria and President Andrew Jackson's prolific dueling career.
07/25/2014
