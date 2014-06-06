Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Michael Che
Season 3 E 2 • 06/06/2014
Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
The Half Hour
S2 • E2
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser discusses the perils of home waxing, explains what's keeping her from getting pregnant and ruminates about the plusses and minuses of sober sex.
05/03/2013
The Half Hour
S3 • E2
Michael Che
Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E6
Ron Funches
Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E7
Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S4 • E1
Liza Treyger
Liza Treyger talks about her future as a party animal, the dangerous side effects of weird penises and how difficult it is for her to get laid because of her standards.
08/22/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E13
Tone Bell
Tone Bell explains why he doesn't want to meet his cousin's baby, reveals why he can't smoke weed and tells a story about a bank that doesn't take cash.
11/28/2015
The Half Hour
S5 • E5
Aparna Nancherla
Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
09/09/2016