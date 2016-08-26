The Half Hour

Shows
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 5
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Noah Gardenswartz
Noah Gardenswartz talks about a recent jewelry-based life change, explains why he likes drugs and gambling, and discusses the challenges of being a teacher.
08/26/2016
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2
Ramon Rivas II
Ramon Rivas II talks about spending time with his nieces and nephews, reveals why he has trouble with women and explains how he managed to survive on a budget in New York.
08/26/2016
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
Joe Machi
Joe Machi dissects Tom Brady's faulty logic, points out the one way in which he and Bill Gates are similar and imagines a new alternative to pharmacies.
09/02/2016
14:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
Drew Michael
Drew Michael brainstorms about how he'd like to resolve an argument with his girlfriend and explains how conservatives can be accidentally progressive.
09/02/2016
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
Aparna Nancherla
Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
09/09/2016
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
Nate Fernald
Nate Fernald describes his terrible week, divulges his various insecurities, shames a rude audience member and does a few impressions.
09/09/2016
20:41
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
Ali Siddiq
Ali Siddiq tells a story about his fiercely competitive daughter, faces the hard truth about his son and describes how living in a white neighborhood has changed him.
09/16/2016
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
Cy Amundson
Cy Amundson reveals the strange ways in which his obsessive-compulsive disorder manifests itself, explains why he loves to lie and describes how to diffuse an argument.
09/16/2016
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9
Emily Heller
Emily Heller does some spot-on impressions, reveals the most annoying thing about her own brain and explains why she's happy being single.
09/23/2016
20:41
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10
Erik Bergstrom
Erik Bergstrom opens up about his recent battle with cancer, reveals what ruined his last relationship and explains his issue with the Insane Clown Posse.
09/23/2016
About The Half Hour