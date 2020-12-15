The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris
Season 26 E 50 • 02/01/2021
Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E42December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson
Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E991Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals
Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E43January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan
Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E44January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams
Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E45January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb
President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E46January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha
Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E47January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson
America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
01/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E48January 27, 2021 - Amanda Gorman
Trevor covers international coronavirus news, President Biden and Republicans make divergent demands for unity, and Amanda Gorman discusses her historic inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E49January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King
Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
01/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E50February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris
02/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E51February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E52February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard
Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E53February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush
Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E54February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette
Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E55February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo
Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E56February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank
Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E57February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya
Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E58February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris
Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E59February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates
Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E60February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee
Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
Interview
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Heather McGhee - "The Sum of Us"
Heather McGhee talks about her book, "The Sum of Us," which identifies U.S. racism as the root cause of staggering economic inequity and a lower quality of life affecting all Americans.
02/17/2021
Highlight
09:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60The Texas Energy Crisis Deepens
A devastating winter storm leaves Texans clamoring for basic necessities while taking desperate measures to stay warm, and conservatives grasp for ways to blame the disaster on liberals.
02/17/2021
Highlight
05:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Kamala Harris's Historic Vice Presidency and the Divine Nine
Dulce Sloan sits down with three women who belong to a coalition of Black sororities, collectively known as the Divine Nine, to discuss the significance of Kamala Harris's vice presidency.
02/17/2021
Highlight
01:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Biden Predicts Normalcy by Christmas
Touting incoming coronavirus vaccinations throughout the U.S., President Biden predicts America will effectively beat the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2021.
02/17/2021
Highlight
03:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Trump Plaza Hotel Demolished & Trump vs. Mitch McConnell
People pay to watch Trump Plaza in Atlantic City get demolished, and Donald Trump lashes out at Sen. Mitch McConnell for his comments about the former president's role in the Capitol riot.
02/17/2021
