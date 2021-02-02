The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook
Season 26 E 61 • 02/18/2021
Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
33:07
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E51February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
Full Ep
32:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E52February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard
Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
Full Ep
33:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E53February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush
Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
Full Ep
33:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E54February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette
Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
Full Ep
34:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E55February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo
Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
Full Ep
30:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E56February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank
Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
Full Ep
32:08
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E57February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya
Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
Full Ep
31:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E58February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris
Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
Full Ep
31:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E59February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates
Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
Full Ep
32:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E60February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee
Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
Full Ep
34:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E61February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook
Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
02/18/2021
Full Ep
30:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E62February 22, 2021 - Sharon McMahon
The Texas winter storm crisis continues, Michael Kosta investigates avian election fraud, and Sharon McMahon talks about fighting misinformation via her Instagram account SharonSaysSo.
02/22/2021
Full Ep
31:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E63February 23, 2021 - Hugh Evans
Republican lawmakers in several states go on an anti-voting blitz, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the contributions of Black journalists, and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses Global Citizen.
02/23/2021
Full Ep
32:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E64February 24, 2021 - Andra Day
Trevor highlights racial inequity in vaccine distribution, Dulce Sloan examines the stereotype of the strong Black woman, and Andra Day discusses "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
02/24/2021
Full Ep
31:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E65February 25, 2021 - Kevin Garnett
Desi Lydic reveals her most embarrassing tattoos, Trevor examines America's outdated and extremely vulnerable power grid, and NBA star Kevin Garnett discusses his memoir "KG A to Z."
02/25/2021
Full Ep
32:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E66March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin
Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
Full Ep
33:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E67March 2, 2021 - Adam Kinzinger & H.E.R.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces sexual harassment allegations, Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the future of the GOP, and singer-songwriter H.E.R. talks about her song "Fight for You."
03/02/2021
Full Ep
31:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E68March 3, 2021 - Kelly Marie Tran
Trevor looks at the state of minimum wage in the U.S, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) introduces his unique streaming service, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Raya and the Last Dragon."
03/03/2021
Full Ep
34:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E69March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka
Fox News slams President Biden for numerous pseudo-scandals, Trevor explores the history of America's first ladies, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about his album "Kiwanuka."
03/04/2021
Full Ep
27:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E901March 10, 2021 - Remotely Educational Special
Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide pandemic-era education by covering topics ranging from real-life math to sex ed, with a special lesson from boy band NCT 127.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
34:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E70March 15, 2021 - Eddie Murphy
Governor Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal mounts, Jaboukie Young-White discusses COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Peter Hotez, and Eddie Murphy talks about his sequel movie "Coming 2 America."
03/15/2021
Interview
09:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70Eddie Murphy - "Coming 2 America"
Eddie Murphy talks about making his sequel movie "Coming 2 America," being incognito in public and his plan to return to stand-up comedy.
03/15/2021
Highlight
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70Cheer Mom Cyberbullies Teens & U.K. Police Break Up Vigil
A cheerleader mom uses deepfakes to bully teenagers, Kentucky may criminalize the act of taunting police officers, and British cops get rough at a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard.
03/15/2021
Highlight
05:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70Dr. Peter Hotez on the Importance of COVID-19 Vaccines
Dr. Peter Hotez talks to Jaboukie Young-White about his mission to convince everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus and addresses conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
03/15/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021