The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook

Season 26 E 61 • 02/18/2021

Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.

More

Watching

Full Ep
33:07
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E51
February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
Full Ep
32:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E52
February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard

Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
Full Ep
33:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E53
February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush

Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
Full Ep
33:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E54
February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette

Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
Full Ep
34:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E55
February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo

Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
Full Ep
30:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E56
February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank

Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
Full Ep
32:08
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E57
February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya

Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
Full Ep
31:51
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E58
February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris

Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
Full Ep
31:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E59
February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates

Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
Full Ep
32:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E60
February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee

Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
Full Ep
34:25
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E61
February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook

Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
02/18/2021
Full Ep
30:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E62
February 22, 2021 - Sharon McMahon

The Texas winter storm crisis continues, Michael Kosta investigates avian election fraud, and Sharon McMahon talks about fighting misinformation via her Instagram account SharonSaysSo.
02/22/2021
Full Ep
31:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E63
February 23, 2021 - Hugh Evans

Republican lawmakers in several states go on an anti-voting blitz, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the contributions of Black journalists, and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses Global Citizen.
02/23/2021
Full Ep
32:56
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E64
February 24, 2021 - Andra Day

Trevor highlights racial inequity in vaccine distribution, Dulce Sloan examines the stereotype of the strong Black woman, and Andra Day discusses "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
02/24/2021
Full Ep
31:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E65
February 25, 2021 - Kevin Garnett

Desi Lydic reveals her most embarrassing tattoos, Trevor examines America's outdated and extremely vulnerable power grid, and NBA star Kevin Garnett discusses his memoir "KG A to Z."
02/25/2021
Full Ep
32:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E66
March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin

Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
Full Ep
33:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E67
March 2, 2021 - Adam Kinzinger & H.E.R.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces sexual harassment allegations, Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the future of the GOP, and singer-songwriter H.E.R. talks about her song "Fight for You."
03/02/2021
Full Ep
31:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E68
March 3, 2021 - Kelly Marie Tran

Trevor looks at the state of minimum wage in the U.S, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) introduces his unique streaming service, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Raya and the Last Dragon."
03/03/2021
Full Ep
34:10
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E69
March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka

Fox News slams President Biden for numerous pseudo-scandals, Trevor explores the history of America's first ladies, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about his album "Kiwanuka."
03/04/2021
Full Ep
27:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E901
March 10, 2021 - Remotely Educational Special

Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide pandemic-era education by covering topics ranging from real-life math to sex ed, with a special lesson from boy band NCT 127.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
34:41
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E70
March 15, 2021 - Eddie Murphy

Governor Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal mounts, Jaboukie Young-White discusses COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Peter Hotez, and Eddie Murphy talks about his sequel movie "Coming 2 America."
03/15/2021
Interview
09:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Eddie Murphy - "Coming 2 America"

Eddie Murphy talks about making his sequel movie "Coming 2 America," being incognito in public and his plan to return to stand-up comedy.
03/15/2021
Highlight
08:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Cheer Mom Cyberbullies Teens & U.K. Police Break Up Vigil

A cheerleader mom uses deepfakes to bully teenagers, Kentucky may criminalize the act of taunting police officers, and British cops get rough at a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard.
03/15/2021
Highlight
05:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Dr. Peter Hotez on the Importance of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Peter Hotez talks to Jaboukie Young-White about his mission to convince everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus and addresses conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
03/15/2021
Highlight
07:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Andrew Cuomo's Scandals Mount

Several more women accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and bullying, New York Democratic leaders call for his resignation, and the governor remains defiant.
03/15/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021