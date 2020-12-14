The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King
Season 26 E 49 • 01/28/2021
Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E40December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams
President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E42December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson
Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E991Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals
Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E43January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan
Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E44January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams
Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E45January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb
President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E46January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha
Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E47January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson
America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
01/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E48January 27, 2021 - Amanda Gorman
Trevor covers international coronavirus news, President Biden and Republicans make divergent demands for unity, and Amanda Gorman discusses her historic inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E50February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris
Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
02/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E51February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E52February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard
Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E53February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush
Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E54February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette
Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E55February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo
Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E56February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank
Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E57February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya
Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E58February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris
Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E59February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates
Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59Winter Storms Batter U.S. & Mardi Gras Becomes Yardi Gras
Winter storms create chaos throughout the U.S., New Orleans scales back Mardi Gras celebrations due to COVID-19, and Dr. Anthony Fauci receives a $1 million award for his pandemic work.
02/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59CP Time - The History of Black Doctors
Roy Wood Jr. examines Black doctors' overlooked contributions to medical science, including Dr. Charles Drew's blood transfusion research, Dr. Alice Ball's leprosy treatment and more.
02/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59Bill Gates - COVID-19 & "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster"
Bill Gates talks about the current state of the coronavirus crisis, ways to address the myriad challenges posed by climate change and his book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
