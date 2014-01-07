Drunk History
Heroines (Explicit)
Season 5 E 1 • 01/23/2018
Deborah Sampson goes undercover as a man to fight in the Revolutionary War, Rose Valland rescues art from the Nazis, and Clara Barton becomes "the angel of the battlefield."
Drunk HistoryS2 • E1Montgomery
Percy Julian battles adversity to become one of the greatest scientists of all time, Claudette Colvin lays the groundwork for Rosa Parks, and Joe Louis fights Max Schmeling.
07/01/2014
Drunk HistoryS2 • E2New York
Frederic Bartholdi struggles to sell the U.S. Congress on the Statue of Liberty, Sybil Ludington takes her midnight ride, and Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell's Island.
07/08/2014
Drunk HistoryS2 • E3American Music
DJ Alan Freed popularizes rock 'n' roll, Kris Kristofferson follows his dream of becoming a songwriter, and Sylvia Robinson produces "Rapper's Delight."
07/15/2014
Drunk HistoryS2 • E4Baltimore
Allan Pinkerton protects President Lincoln from an assassination plot, Francis Scott Key writes "The Star Spangled Banner," and Edgar Allan Poe feuds with Rufus Griswold.
07/22/2014
Drunk HistoryS2 • E5Charleston
Preston Brooks canes Charles Sumner on the floor of the Senate, Judge Waties Waring champions integration, and a slave named Robert Smalls commandeers a Confederate warship.
07/29/2014
Drunk HistoryS2 • E6Hollywood
Orson Welles's "Citizen Kane" incurs the wrath of William Randolph Hearst, animator Ub Iwerks creates Mickey Mouse, and the Reagans transition from acting to politics.
08/05/2014
Drunk HistoryS2 • E7Hawaii
Captain James Cook increasingly becomes a problem for Chief Kalaniopuu, Daniel Inouye fights valiantly in World War II, and Eddie Aikau galvanizes a generation of surfers.
08/12/2014
Drunk HistoryS3 • E5Cleveland
Wayne Wheeler leads the Prohibition charge, Dorothy Fuldheim paves the way for women in journalism, and Muhammad Ali refuses to fight in the Vietnam War.
09/29/2015
Drunk HistoryS5 • E5Civil Rights (Explicit)
British suffragettes learn jiu-jitsu, Gwendolyn Sanders ignites the Birmingham Crusade, and Judy Heumann leads a sit-in for people with disabilities.
02/20/2018
Drunk HistoryS6 • E5Love
A student tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, Edie Windsor topples the Defense of Marriage Act, and John Wojtowicz robs a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery.
02/12/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 E5The End of DOMA - Uncensored
Alison Rich shares the story of how Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer's fight for the U.S. government to recognize their same-sex union led to marriage equality.
02/12/2019
