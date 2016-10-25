Drunk History

Civil Rights

Season 5 E 5 • 02/20/2018

British suffragettes learn jiu-jitsu, Gwendolyn Sanders ignites the Birmingham Crusade, and Judy Heumann leads a sit-in for people with disabilities.

Drunk History
S4 • E5
Scoundrels

Charles Ponzi gets a scheme named after him, Sadie the Goat head butts strangers and takes their money, and Lord Gordon Gordon swindles a robber baron.
10/25/2016
Drunk History
S4 • E6
Siblings

The Wright brothers get a helping hand from their lesser-known sister, a wealthy bully learns not to cross the Kopp women, and the Fox girls claim to talk to ghosts.
11/01/2016
Drunk History
S4 • E7
Landmarks

The Roebling family builds the Brooklyn Bridge, Victor Lustig cons a man into buying the Eiffel Tower, and William Shakespeare moves an entire theater under cover of night.
11/15/2016
Drunk History
S4 • E8
Food

Mayor Fiorello La Guardia takes on the New York City mob over artichokes, cooking legend Julia Child gets her start as a spy, and molasses floods Boston's North End .
11/22/2016
Drunk History
S4 • E9
Hamilton

A hammered Lin-Manuel Miranda recounts the life and times of founding father Alexander Hamilton and his lifelong rivalry with Aaron Burr.
11/29/2016
Drunk History
S4 • E10
S**t Shows

The Cherry sisters take their terrible vaudeville act on the road, rival Shakespearean actors fuel a bloody riot, and a Chicago DJ goes postal on a crate of disco records.
12/06/2016
Drunk History
S5 • E1
Heroines (Explicit)

Deborah Sampson goes undercover as a man to fight in the Revolutionary War, Rose Valland rescues art from the Nazis, and Clara Barton becomes "the angel of the battlefield."
01/23/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E2
Dangerous Minds (Explicit)

Occultist and rocket scientist Jack Parsons works on his "sex magick," W.C. Minor helps write the Oxford English Dictionary, and Rasputin lives the high life in Russia.
01/30/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E3
Game Changers (Explicit)

Hip hop is born in 1970s New York City, Berry Gordy founds the massively influential Motown Records, and Nichelle Nichols brings the civil rights movement to space.
02/06/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E4
Sex (Explicit)

Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
02/13/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E6
Underdogs (Explicit)

Fred Rogers fights for public television in front of Congress, journalist Ida Tarbell takes on John D. Rockefeller, and Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
02/27/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E7
Drunk Mystery, Pt. 1

Mystery writer Agatha Christie vanishes, a man known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacks a plane, and a series of anonymous letters haunts the town of Circleville, OH.
03/06/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E8
World War II (Explicit)

The Ghost Army helps defeat the Nazis in Operation Plunder, Frank Emi unifies Japanese Americans at internment camps, and Hitler's nephew fights for the U.S.
06/19/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E9
Heists (Explicit)

An Italian handyman steals the "Mona Lisa," the "Santa bandits" rob a bank in Texas, and Mossad agents capture a Nazi general in Argentina
06/26/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E10
Animals (Explicit)

A lawyer defends the lives of rats in court, Henry Bergh establishes the ASPCA, and horse learns to solve math problems.
07/03/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E11
The Middle Ages (Explicit)

Joan of Arc leads France to victory, Temujin rises to power in Mongolia, and uber-rich emperor Mansa Musa takes his entourage to Mecca.
07/10/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E12
Death (Explicit)

Robert E. Lee's estate becomes a burial ground for Union soldiers, counterfeiters try to kidnap Abraham Lincoln's body, and an embalmed bandit makes his way around the U.S.
07/17/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E13
Halloween (Explicit)

A victim of the Salem witch trials curses the town, one woman changes the way people celebrate Halloween, and Vlad the Impaler inspires the novel "Dracula."
07/24/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E14
Christmas

George Washington crosses the Delaware, Charles Dickens publishes "A Christmas Carol," and Teddy Roosevelt's children bring Christmas trees back to the White House.
12/18/2018
Drunk History
S6 • E1
Are You Afraid of the Drunk?

Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen star in this episode about how teenage writer Mary Shelley created her legendary novel, “Frankenstein.”
01/15/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 E1
Victor Frankenstein's Second Feelings - Uncensored

Rich Fulcher tells the story of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" and the titular character's clash with his monster over the latter's desired bride.
01/15/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 E1
Mary Shelley's Maiden Name Is a Mouthful - Uncensored

Rich Fulcher has a hard time remembering Mary Shelley's maiden name as he tells the story of how she wrote "Frankenstein."
01/16/2019
